Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
stillrealtous.com
Popular Weapon Banned From WWE
When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
wrestletalk.com
Ronda Rousey Confirms WWE Banned Iconic Weapon
Ronda Rousey has revealed that WWE turned down her pitch for the finish for her SmackDown Women’s Championship bout at Extreme Rules. At the October 8 premium live event, Rousey defeated Liv Morgan via submission in their extreme rules bout to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. Speaking on...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
itrwrestling.com
IRS Tweets Hilarious Response To His Son Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Following Bray Wyatt’s triumphant WWE return at Extreme Rules his father sent him a hilarious warning. On October 8th Bray Wyatt returned to WWE a little over 14 months after being released by the company. As Extreme Rules came to a close, all of the characters from the Firefly Fun House appeared around the arena, sound-tracked by Wyatt singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
