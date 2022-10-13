ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamabird
2d ago

More disappointed than I can tell you. He was my favorite character, and Brian Tee is a great actor. I hope he does well with his family life and his future endeavors.🙂

Dick Wolf
Brian Tee
Major 'Chicago Med' Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
