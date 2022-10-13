Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
Panthers updated 53-man roster heading into Week 6 vs. Rams
Let’s take a look at the 53-man roster Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks will be bringing along for the Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina Panthers list Baker Mayfield as doubtful in Friday injury report
Having not practiced this week with an ankle injury that he sustained against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He is the only player carrying that designation for them this weekend on the Panthers injury report.
Rams running back Cam Akers out vs Panthers, team is "working through some things"
The future for Rams running back Cam Akers in Los Angeles is up in the air. After getting off to a dismal start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, a game in which he only saw three carries, Akers struggled to regain the form that saw him shine during his rookie year. With the team's offensive line struggling mightily, Akers has not produced a lot with the opportunities he has been given. He has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 51 total carries this season.The chances of him being able to produce for the Rams moving forwards do not...
NFL・
WXII 12
'Matt Rhule had to go,' but what's next for the Carolina Panthers? | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — I’m not arguing with the decision. Matt Rhule had to go. He was a fine college coach but his skills never quite translated to the pros. But as someone who grew up on Washington football in its heyday of owner, Jack Kent Cook, I’m getting Dan Snyder vibes from David Tepper. And I don’t think I’m the only one.
1 Panthers player who could be traded besides Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers are a team in crisis; after beginning the season with a good bit of hope thanks to the offseason additions of Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral, the team’s infrastructure couldn’t overcome a slow start. After dropping to 1-4 through the first five weeks of the season, Matt Rhule was fired, Steve Wilks was elevated to interim head coach, and a rebuild rapidly became the most likely of outcomes for the team moving forward.
Panthers listening to offers for star RB Christian McCaffrey: reports
While it's unlikely he'll be dealt, the Carolina Panthers have begun listening to offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to multiple reports.
Al Holcomb Talks Being Promoted, Relationship with Steve Wilks, Rams Offense + More
Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb previews this week's game against Los Angeles.
Browns-Patriots primer: Bill Belichick's Cleveland return comes at critical point
CLEVELAND − The Browns are at a critical juncture in their season. The last two games have both been opportunities to get wins. Instead, Cleveland has found ways to lose one-score games to fall to 2-3 on the season. ...
numberfire.com
P.J. Walker to start for Panthers on Sunday versus Rams
Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 6, per interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said Walker will start even if Baker Mayfield (ankle) is available. In one spot start last year, Walker completed 22-of-29 passes for 167 scoreless yards and an interception. He tends to be a more aggressive passer than Mayfield in terms of throwing downfield, so Walker could prove to be an upgrade for D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson. He isn't an appealing option in two-quarterback leagues, but the Rams D/ST should produce some fantasy points this week.
FOX Sports
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
Todd Bowles Says Race Isn't A 'Big Deal' In Matchups VS. Black Head Coaches
'We coach ball. We don't look at color,' Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said.
