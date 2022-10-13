ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA suggests new space cooling technology could charge electric cars in 5 minutes

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yxdea_0iWo9Gu300

( The Hill ) – NASA has suggested an experimental cooling system it is funding could ultimately allow electric vehicle users to charge their cars within five minutes.

The agency said a team led by a Purdue University professor has developed the “subcooled flow boiling” technology for experimentation, with the hope it can control future systems’ temperatures in space.

“A team sponsored by NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences Division is developing a new technology that will not only achieve orders-of-magnitude improvement in heat transfer to enable these systems to maintain proper temperatures in space, but will also enable significant reductions in size and weight of the hardware,” NASA said in a blog post last week.

“What’s more, this same technology may make owning an electric-powered car here on Earth easier and more feasible,” the post continued.

NASA indicated achieving such a feat of charging electric vehicles within five minutes would require chargers to provide current at 1,400 amperes, far higher than currently available technology.

Which electric vehicles qualify for the $7,500 tax credit?

Most chargers currently available support currents less than 150 amperes, while some of the most advanced chargers on the market deliver currents up to 520 amperes, the post noted.

But NASA said Purdue University’s developmental cable can provide currents of up to 2,400 amperes by removing heat through the new technology, which would deliver charging at 4.6 times the rate of the fastest charger currently available.

“Application of this new technology resulted in unprecedented reduction of the time required to charge a vehicle and may remove one of the key barriers to worldwide adoption of electric vehicles,” NASA wrote.

President Biden has emphasized a shift to electric vehicles as a significant component of his climate initiatives, but the proposals have been met with criticism among some in the GOP, who have portrayed the plans as elitist and boons for the rich .

Charges filed against fishermen accused in cheating scandal

Questions have also been raised about whether the U.S. electrical grid could even handle a hard shift toward EVs.

The Inflation Reduction Act, a party-line reconciliation package passed over the summer, includes billions in funding for electric-vehicle tax credits and other financial incentives.

It also includes a $7.5 billion investment to build a network of charging stations across the U.S.

“The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified,” Biden said in Detroit last month . “Whether you’re driving coast to coast along I-10 or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and easy to find as gas stations are now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YourErie

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident with stolen truck leaves one in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected and […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Currents#Earth#Purdue University
YourErie

One person dead after rollover accident with stolen truck

One person has died after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected. A witness on […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
YourErie

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain. City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Love Your Block returns, community comes together to clean up neighborhoods

Community members fixed up their neighborhoods and worked together on home improvements. On Saturday, community members came together to clean up city neighborhoods and focused their efforts on homes on Dunn Boulevard. Volunteers also removed trash from Lighthouse Street Park. It’s part of a service grant program called “Love Your Block.” One organizer explained how […]
POLITICS
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy