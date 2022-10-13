ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
Washington State
DC News Now

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Social Security Administration is set to announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. It’s expected to be the largest increase in payments for beneficiaries in 40 years, The Hill’s Changing America reports.
blockchain.news

Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners

Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
getnews.info

IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents

Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
US News and World Report

U.S. Retirees See Biggest Social Security Hike in More Than 40 Years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Social Security recipients will get the biggest boost to their monthly benefits in more than four decades, officials said on Thursday following the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected. Retirees and other beneficiaries will get an 8.7% cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment...
blockchain.news

One-third of Staff Laid Off in Digital Investment Group NYDIG: WSJ

New York-based digital investment group NYDIG laid off nearly a third of its workforce, about 110 people in total, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources with the matter on Thursday. The layoffs have been conducted for about "a few weeks," according to three people familiar with the matter,...
