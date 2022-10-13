Read full article on original website
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive
Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost benefits – see exact date
THE next $841 payment for millions of SSI users is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. SSI payments usually go out on the first of each month, unless the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The next payment will be made on November 1. According to the Social...
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Social Security Administration is set to announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. It’s expected to be the largest increase in payments for beneficiaries in 40 years, The Hill’s Changing America reports.
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
'It kept saying declined': Georgians struggle with cash assistance cards from Georgia Gov. Kemp
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The state has sent cards with a one-time $350 cash assistance payment out to thousands of Georgians. Many say they appreciate the money but using it has become a hassle. "I've had things that I need to pay that I haven't been able to pay,"...
CNET
Social Security Benefits Increase Will Be Announced Tomorrow. Here's Everything You Need to Know
Tomorrow, the Social Security Administration will announce the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for benefits next year. To help the more than 66 million Americans on Social Security combat ongoing inflation, it's expected to be the largest increase in decades. In a briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited...
CNBC
Congress is still considering changes to the retirement system, including catch-up contributions
Differences between the House-passed version of Secure 2.0 and the Senate proposals still need to be worked out before a bill could be finalized. Committees with jurisdiction in both chambers are meeting to begin that process. Here are some of the provisions and how they differ between the House and...
blockchain.news
Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners
Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
getnews.info
IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents
Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
Buckle up for a brutal earnings season that could push the stock market even lower
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Sept. 23, 2022, in New York City. The stock market’s second-quarter earnings season was better than expected this year. Even with inflation sitting near 40-year highs, S&P 500 companies managed to beat their earnings estimates by 4%...
US News and World Report
U.S. Retirees See Biggest Social Security Hike in More Than 40 Years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Social Security recipients will get the biggest boost to their monthly benefits in more than four decades, officials said on Thursday following the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected. Retirees and other beneficiaries will get an 8.7% cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment...
CNET
Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Is 8.7%, the Largest Increase in Four Decades
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 will be 8.7%, the US Social Security Administration announced Thursday, adding approximately $145 a month to the average check for the more than 70 million Americans receiving benefits. The adjustment reflects the largest increase to Social Security since 1981, when the...
blockchain.news
One-third of Staff Laid Off in Digital Investment Group NYDIG: WSJ
New York-based digital investment group NYDIG laid off nearly a third of its workforce, about 110 people in total, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources with the matter on Thursday. The layoffs have been conducted for about "a few weeks," according to three people familiar with the matter,...
The waiting game for news about the 2023 Social Security benefits increase ends this week
Update: According to the Social Security Press on Twitter and The Washington Post, it was announced on October 13, 2022, there will be an 8.7% increase in benefit checks for seniors starting next year. You'll get to keep your benefits increase because Medicare premiums are not going up.
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Rose Higher Than Expected in September on a Rise in Costs for Services
In yet another sign inflation continues to spread throughout the economy, wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. The increase compares to a 0.3% increase in August. For the 12-month period, the producer price index rose 8.5%, compared to 8.7%...
US Treasury Secretary Says Decreasing Oil Manufacturing Would be Unwise
Restricting availability in the major oil-producing countries at a moment of rising energy bills is unconstructive and imprudent for worldwide financial expansion, according to the United States secretary of the treasury, who is under heavy tension from sky-high rising prices. Janet Yellen, speaking in front of International Monetary Fund conferences...
