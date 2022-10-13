ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Round Rock Express 'Education Day'

Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Health Center's new Cedar Park location

Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Center's new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement

At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Social Security payments to increase 8.7% for cost of living

People on Social Security will see the highest benefits increase in 40 years. It's an 8.7% cost-of-living increase -- set at close to what the national average rate of inflation is right now. But here in Austin, a lot of rents have gone up more than this. “We are hearing...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD police officer to run three marathons over three days

An Austin ISD police officer will be traveling to Utah to run not one, not two, but three marathons. Officer Dori Livingston will be running the marathons over three consecutive days, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The Tahoe Triple Marathon spans over two states and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp

Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

It's Fall Market season and Frida Friday ATX is hosting several events

Our Hispanic Heritage Month series continues! It's never too early to start holiday shopping, and this month you can join Frida Friday ATX to support the Latinx, Bi-poc and Queer Creative community. Frida Friday ATX vendor, Veronica Ramirez is joins Chelsey Khan to share what special events they're hosting this...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Legacy Rising: An Austin Gay Men's Chorus Benefit Event

Making harmony in more than the musical sense, Austin Gay Men's Chorus is central Texas' longest-running LGBTQ vocal performance group, and you're invited to their upcoming show, Legacy Rising. Artistic Director, Daniel Arredondo joins Trevor Scott to share how this event will support Austin Gay Men's Chorus. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital

Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
AUSTIN, TX

