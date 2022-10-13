Read full article on original website
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
What do you think of when you hear words like "will," "trust," and "beneficiaries," You might be thinking "I don't need to worry about that until I retire." Our next guest will tell you that's probably not the best idea. Attorney John Levy joins Trevor Scott this morning to discuss...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Express 'Education Day'
Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
Comic book superheroes and villains visit patients at Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Comic book superheroes took a pause on saving the world and the villains escaped prison to pay a visit to young patients at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin on Thursday. The Dell Children's located at 4900 Mueller Boulevard teamed up with the Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas -- It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have you...
CBS Austin
Lake Pflugerville infected with zebra mussels, plant expansion to address issue
Officials said Lake Pflugerville is infected with zebra mussels, which can wreak havoc on infrastructure and shorelines. The mussels attach to surfaces and cluster together, causing an assortment of issues. Leaders at the water treatment plant on Lake Pflugerville detailed the damage the invasive species has caused so far. “Zebra...
CBS Austin
Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen + Bath offers a 360 experience for all breeds of fur babies
We are dog people—and Austin is a dog town. So it makes sense that our pet stores would be anything but ordinary. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath is the perfect example. They have freshly cooked meals and treats, grooming ad spa services, it truly is your one perfect spot for all your pupper needs!
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD floral design students create 15-foot homecoming mega mum
ROUND ROCK, Texas — What-a-mum! Everything is bigger in Texas and so are the Homecoming "mums." Nearly 100 students and four teachers from Stony Point High School's Floral Design program created an 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mega mum!. The students in Round Rock say they even had to trim it...
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
CBS Austin
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Health Center's new Cedar Park location
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Center's new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CBS Austin
'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement
At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
CBS Austin
Social Security payments to increase 8.7% for cost of living
People on Social Security will see the highest benefits increase in 40 years. It's an 8.7% cost-of-living increase -- set at close to what the national average rate of inflation is right now. But here in Austin, a lot of rents have gone up more than this. “We are hearing...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD police officer to run three marathons over three days
An Austin ISD police officer will be traveling to Utah to run not one, not two, but three marathons. Officer Dori Livingston will be running the marathons over three consecutive days, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The Tahoe Triple Marathon spans over two states and...
CBS Austin
The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp
Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
CBS Austin
Concerns about Central Health's performance prompts audit from Travis County Commissioners
AUSTIN, Texas — Community members are expressing concerns about Central Health which has prompted Travis County commissioners to request a third-party performance audit. Central Health has an annual financial audit but what commissioners are requesting will look beyond that to determine if the money is being spent efficiently. The...
CBS Austin
It's Fall Market season and Frida Friday ATX is hosting several events
Our Hispanic Heritage Month series continues! It's never too early to start holiday shopping, and this month you can join Frida Friday ATX to support the Latinx, Bi-poc and Queer Creative community. Frida Friday ATX vendor, Veronica Ramirez is joins Chelsey Khan to share what special events they're hosting this...
CBS Austin
Legacy Rising: An Austin Gay Men's Chorus Benefit Event
Making harmony in more than the musical sense, Austin Gay Men's Chorus is central Texas' longest-running LGBTQ vocal performance group, and you're invited to their upcoming show, Legacy Rising. Artistic Director, Daniel Arredondo joins Trevor Scott to share how this event will support Austin Gay Men's Chorus. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
CBS Austin
New inflation report released, consumer prices are rising faster than expected
AUSTIN, Texas — Consumer prices are rising faster than expected, according to an inflation report released Thursday. "This is pretty crazy. I've never seen anything like it. A year or two later and things are doubled. It's pretty wild," said Jonathan Howland, an Austin resident. A new U.S. Labor...
Changing housing market leaves buyers wondering why they signed so much for their home only days, months ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing inventory in the Austin area has reached the highest level since September 2018. But while the market seems to have stabilized a bit, some continue to run into setbacks. Buyers purchasing homes under construction are facing a number of problems. One common theme is that...
