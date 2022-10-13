ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Child homelessness program proves highly effective

According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Doctor Turned Patient Due to a Rare Diagnosis

Assistant Professor at University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine, Dr. Vegas Brown, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about his story after a rare diagnosis. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste

TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
TAMPA, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

Final family Halloween extravaganza for father and son in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — When Michael Long and son Andrew started their Haunt for HEP Halloween yard display several years ago, their Tarpon Woods neighborhood would see just a handful of trick-or-treaters. Last year, their street was filled with costumed kids and adults escorts, and upwards of 2,000 visitors drove...
PALM HARBOR, FL
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Freddy Williams, 38

Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Weekly Challenger

New funeral home promises to serve the community

ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Murray, owner of the Posh Funeral Home, said people in the funeral business try to stick together. So, while he wasn’t surprised, he was extremely grateful for the support of other funeral homes during his recent open house. Murray, along with his business partner...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

