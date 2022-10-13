Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
wfla.com
Doctor Turned Patient Due to a Rare Diagnosis
Assistant Professor at University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine, Dr. Vegas Brown, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about his story after a rare diagnosis. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at...
theminaretonline.org
First Magic Mushroom Dispensary in Tampa Shows Changing Attitudes Towards Psychedelic Culture
Chillium Mushroom and Hemp dispensary, located in Ybor City, recently added mushroom products to its store. The store is run by owner Carlos Hermida, a long-time cannabis activist. After getting a master’s in business administration, Hermida had moved to California to study the business aspect of marijuana at Oaksterdam University....
Mysuncoast.com
Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
fox13news.com
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
fox13news.com
'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste
TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
‘My priority at that point just was the kids’: Hillsborough deputy opens up after rescuing children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking.
Clearwater’s Halloween and Fun Fall Family Festivities
Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, Clearwater offers a whole lot of fall fun festivities the entire family can enjoy. Downtown Clearwater Jeep or Treat. October 14, 2022, 6 p.m....
thegabber.com
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
fox13news.com
Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants. Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900...
Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex expected to be OK after surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage girl shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning is out of surgery and is expected to live, a Tampa Police Department spokesperson said Friday afternoon. The shooting prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown. Police say the girl, 17, was shot...
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient
A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman
Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
Beach Beacon
Final family Halloween extravaganza for father and son in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — When Michael Long and son Andrew started their Haunt for HEP Halloween yard display several years ago, their Tarpon Woods neighborhood would see just a handful of trick-or-treaters. Last year, their street was filled with costumed kids and adults escorts, and upwards of 2,000 visitors drove...
995qyk.com
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
businessobserverfl.com
Freddy Williams, 38
Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
The Weekly Challenger
New funeral home promises to serve the community
ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Murray, owner of the Posh Funeral Home, said people in the funeral business try to stick together. So, while he wasn’t surprised, he was extremely grateful for the support of other funeral homes during his recent open house. Murray, along with his business partner...
Silver Alert: Missing St. Pete woman suffers from memory loss, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss.
Tampa shooting leaves girl in critical condition, police say
A girl is in critical condition after a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief
Frida Alipour, owner of Frida's Cafe and Bakery in Largo, said the community was there to support her during the pandemic and now it's her turn to support people in need down south.
