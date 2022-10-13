Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
Detroit Red Wings improve to 2-0 with a 5-2 win at Devils, but lose Tyler Bertuzzi (hand)
The Detroit Red Wings showed for a second straight night that they are an improved team, building momentum off another fine outing by one of their goaltenders and contributions from newcomers. They had to make do without Tyler Bertuzzi for most of Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils at...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde outlines plans for goalie, alternate captain rotation
DETROIT – Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic will split time in goal early in the season until one establishes himself as the clear-cut starter for the Detroit Red Wings – if there is some separation. Husso will start tonight’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena...
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter explodes in reaction to Wiggins' Warriors extension
While finalizing Jordan Poole's massive four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Warriors wasted little time ensuring that Andrew Wiggins also received his payday. Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension and secured another critical component of their 2022 NBA championship team. NBA Twitter wasted no time...
Yardbarker
Lightning Believe in Myers After Defensive Losses
From the moment of his acquisition, it seemed clear that the Tampa Bay Lightning had a plan for Philippe Myers. While many believed that the 6-foot-5 defenseman was destined to be bought out since his contract allowed for some creative accounting that would actually give the Lightning a cap credit instead of a negative when bought out, Tampa Bay instead believed that the 25-year-old still had room to grow into his game.
NBC Sports
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back
When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
NBA・
10 Observations: Alex Stalock Shines But Blackhawks Shut Out by Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Blackhawks were shut out by Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. 1. Since the Golden Knights entered the league in 2017, the Blackhawks have beaten them only four times in 18 games, which includes the 2020 postseason bubble. One of those wins came in a shootout. Vegas has Chicago's number, and I don't see that changing anytime soon, given the state of both organizations.
FOX Sports
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins race by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night. The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings
Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need a Well-Disciplined Nurse This Season
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will be under a lot of scrutiny this season. His eight-year, $74 million contract with an average annual value of (AAV) $9.25 million has kicked in, making him the seventh highest-paid defenseman in the NHL for the 2022-23 campaign. Nurse is an important player to...
NHL・
NBC Sports
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones
Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss
SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
NBC Sports
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension
The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
NBC Sports
Report: Noah Vonleh earns spot on Celtics' Opening Night roster
When the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden next Tuesday in the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Noah Vonleh will be on the C's roster. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Vonleh has...
NBC Sports
How Warriors will approach Klay’s workload this season
The Warriors are taking a cautious approach with Klay Thompson, who will be playing his first full NBA season since returning from ACL and Achilles tendon injuries in January. As a result, coach Steve Kerr wants to ease the 32-year-old into his minutes rather than throwing the Warriors star right into the fire ahead of opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Warriors sign Jerome, Lamb to two-way deals, finalize roster
The Warriors have finalized their Opening Night roster, including their two-way contracts,. The team announced late Friday night that Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb have been signed to the vacant two-way contracts. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news that Jerome and Lamb would get the two-way spots. Prior...
