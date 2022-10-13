ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
The Guardian

BT’s pension fund ‘fell by £11bn’ after mini-budget

BT’s pension scheme has revealed the value of its assets plummeted by an estimated £11bn in recent weeks, after the meltdown in UK government bond markets following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. The disclosure in the annual report published by BT Pension Scheme (BTPS), one of the UK’s largest...
NASDAQ

Euro zone bond yields edge higher with eyes on ECB policy, gilts in focus

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were edging back towards multi-year highs on Tuesday with investors focused on central bank policy, while eyes were on Britain's gilt market after reports the Bank of England (BoE) could delay the start of quantitative tightening. The Financial Times reported the...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
960 The Ref

Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed

Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
CNBC

Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
CNBC

Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation

The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
NASDAQ

MORNING BID-Earnings vs Rates

Market tension is building between surprising positivity still coming from the unfolding corporate earnings season and the anxiety in interest rate markets and macro gloom. Oct 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Market tension is building between surprising positivity...
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Daily Mail

Mortgage rates continue to rise despite mini-budget U-turns: Natwest, TSB and Barclays are among lenders pushing up price of new deals to more than 6% after new chancellor's bid to calm markets

Mortgage rates are continuing to rise despite Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tearing up his predecessor's disastrous mini-Budget. While the announcement saw government borrowing costs go down, the fall in interest rates on bonds and gilts did not pass on to mortgage deals. It had been hoped Mr Hunt's reversals of Kwasi...
CNBC

CCTV Script 14/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
mailplus.co.uk

Ex-Bank governor: Age of low interest rates is over

HOUSEHOLDS have been living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ because they have mistakenly assumed low interest rates would last forever, former Bank of England chief Mervyn King said this weekend. Lord King warned rates are returning to ‘normal levels’. But he insisted the economy will benefit...

