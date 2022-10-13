Read full article on original website
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Firmly Higher On Bank of America Earnings, UK Tax U-Turn Boost
Stocks finished firmly higher Monday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors looked for an easing in bond market turmoil ahead ahead of another busy week for earnings releases on Wall Street. The S&P 500 finished up 2.65%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 550 points,...
Goldman Sachs Boss Predicts Recession, Warns Risk-Based Businesses: 'Time To Be Cautious'
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS CEO David Solomon is the latest high-profile executive to issue a dour economic forecast. Most experts agree that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation — rising prices as a result of geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine — and other challenges will likely push the U.S. into a recession.
BT’s pension fund ‘fell by £11bn’ after mini-budget
BT’s pension scheme has revealed the value of its assets plummeted by an estimated £11bn in recent weeks, after the meltdown in UK government bond markets following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. The disclosure in the annual report published by BT Pension Scheme (BTPS), one of the UK’s largest...
NASDAQ
Euro zone bond yields edge higher with eyes on ECB policy, gilts in focus
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were edging back towards multi-year highs on Tuesday with investors focused on central bank policy, while eyes were on Britain's gilt market after reports the Bank of England (BoE) could delay the start of quantitative tightening. The Financial Times reported the...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
CNBC
Rolls-Royce says it already has hundreds of U.S. orders for its $413,000 Spectre electric vehicle
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC the buyers visited the company's headquarters in England to get a sneak peak at the Spectre. The company's first electric vehicle was publicly revealed Tuesday and comes starting price tag of $413,000. General Motors this week unveiled its Celestiq electric vehicle, which starts at...
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
NASDAQ
MORNING BID-Earnings vs Rates
Market tension is building between surprising positivity still coming from the unfolding corporate earnings season and the anxiety in interest rate markets and macro gloom. Oct 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Market tension is building between surprising positivity...
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Goldman Sachs is scaling back its consumer business as it announces an overhaul of the firm's businesses. A surge in trading helps save the quarter.
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Mortgage rates continue to rise despite mini-budget U-turns: Natwest, TSB and Barclays are among lenders pushing up price of new deals to more than 6% after new chancellor's bid to calm markets
Mortgage rates are continuing to rise despite Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tearing up his predecessor's disastrous mini-Budget. While the announcement saw government borrowing costs go down, the fall in interest rates on bonds and gilts did not pass on to mortgage deals. It had been hoped Mr Hunt's reversals of Kwasi...
CNBC
CCTV Script 14/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
CNBC
Why smartphones are getting cheaper while everything else is skyrocketing, according to the government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-Bank governor: Age of low interest rates is over
HOUSEHOLDS have been living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ because they have mistakenly assumed low interest rates would last forever, former Bank of England chief Mervyn King said this weekend. Lord King warned rates are returning to ‘normal levels’. But he insisted the economy will benefit...
UK banks brace for ‘windfall tax’ to help plug £40bn hole in public finances
No commitment yet to cut banking surcharge after corporation tax U-turn, with sector facing headline tax rate of 33%
