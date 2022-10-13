Read full article on original website
Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown
DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel
DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
Duluth Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Taking Place October 16
DULUTH, Minn.–A vigil will be held this weekend for bereaved parents who have lost their children. The annual Angel of Hope vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally help in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event
DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
Maurices Associates Spend Day Supporting Organizations That Help Children In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 350 maurices associates are visiting the corporate office in Duluth this week to connect with the company and also give back to the community. Formerly known as “The Best Day Ever,” maurices is now calling the community service day the “Difference Making” event, held between the training and bonding experiences the company has put on for its associates this week.
Glenwood Roundabout To Open Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. — Construction of the new round-a-bout at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road is set to wrap up Saturday. Construction began back on July 5 and has proceeded mostly on schedule, working through shortages such as workers, cement, and other material. You can take a...
Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After trailing 12-0 at the half, Hermantown would rally back to defeat North Branch 21 to 18 on Friday. The Hawks (5-2) will travel to play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday. In other football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up their 3rd win of the season, defeating crosstown rival...
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
Duluth Marshall Punches Ticket to Section Championship
DULUTH, Minn.- The final games in the section took place Saturday in the 7A semi-finals with No.2 Duluth Marshall hosting No.3 PACT Charter School. Scoreless until the second half when a pair of penalty kicks will tie the game at 1. The difference maker would be a late goal by Brendan Friday at the 75 minute mark, lifting the Hilltoppers to a 2-1 victory.
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DTA To Put On Bus Test Drive Event This Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a 32,000-pound, 40-foot city bus?. You now have that chance during an event hosted by the Duluth Transit Authority this weekend as they look to hire new bus drivers. Those who sign up will learn about bus safety and have the opportunity to navigate the half million-dollar vehicle through a closed course with a simulated intersection.
Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens
DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market Wrapping Up As Season Ends This Month
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Although summer has passed you can still hit up the Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market well into the fall season. Coming off of a dry couple months, vendors tell Fox 21 that there is still an abundance of produce available as long as growers know how much water the crops need right now.
Virginia Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Ex-Girlfriend
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A Virginia man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last year pleaded guilty to the crime Thursday in St. Louis County Court. Derek Malevich, 42, accepted charges of second-degree intentional murder and and witness tampering. Malevich repeatedly stabbed Kristen Bicking, 32, in his apartment May 12, 2021...
