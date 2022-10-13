On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.

