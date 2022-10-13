Read full article on original website
Girls soccer playoff roundup: Marcellus gets upset win over Cazenovia in opening round
Marcellus’ first-round playoff game was the first time assistant coach Candy Hofmann has had to take the reigns of the girls soccer team. She helped the eleventh-seeded Mustangs avenge a regular season lose to No. 6 seed Cazenovia with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.
Section III girls tennis state qualifier down to semifinals
The Section III state qualifier tournament is down to the semifinal round after competition on Tuesday at the Drumlins Tennis Courts in Syracuse. Players will vie for a chance to represent Section III at the state tournament, which begins on October 27th. The team is comprised of the top three singles players and top three doubles teams.
Section III boys soccer rankings (Week 7): Final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys soccer polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Axe: 5 amazing parallels between Syracuse’s last unbeaten football team in 1987 and this one
Syracuse, N.Y. — ”For the first time since 1987.”. It’s a sentence that’s been uttered often in the past few weeks about the Syracuse University football team, first when the Orange got to 5-0 for the first time since 1987 when it defeated Wagner and then again with a win over N.C. State for its first 6-0 record since, well, you know.
New girls state soccer poll: 20 Section III teams make final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 20 Section III teams are ranked. This week, Frankfort-Schuyler is the only new Section III team to make the poll. The Maroon Knights are ranked No. 24 in Class C this week.
New state boys soccer poll: Big changes in Class D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. Three new teams from Section III join the poll this week: Utica Proctor (No. 17) in AA, Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 16) in Class A and Poland (No. 6 in Class D).
Section III football rankings (Week 6): New team enters fold in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
See graduation rates for more than 50 CNY high schools (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Breezy; afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. BLACKWELL JOINS INSIDE SYRACUSE BASKETBALL PODCAST: Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but before that he played and coached for more than a dozen years overseas. Blackwell discussed his basketball journey in a conversation with Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast.
Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With one week left in the regular season, all eyes are on the playoffs in Section III football. While most teams’ fates have been determined, some teams are still fighting to get in, and others are playing for better seeding this weekend.
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse has permission to dream heading into showdown at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s dream season is still alive as it prepares for a top-5 matchup in Death Valley. Having spoiled an unbeaten start four years ago, Clemson has stood in the way of SU’s ACC championship pursuit before, and the Tigers again act as the giant the Orange must slay to reach Charlotte for the conference title game.
Hall of fame Jamesville-DeWitt football coach, educator who ‘taught winning’ dies at 95
Legendary football coach and educator Carl Bjork spent nearly three decades working in the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School district. He was surrounded by his family when he died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, his daughter Janeen Bjork said Tuesday. He was 95.
Jim Boeheim’s response when Ryan Blackwell transferred to Syracuse: ‘It’s about time’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but...
Syracuse football vs. Clemson prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football has continued to send shock waves through the ACC as they moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 home win over NC State. The Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown, while RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Schrader led a rushing attack that totaled 179 yards on just 30 attempts. The Orange have impressed so far this year, but they have their biggest test of the season with a road matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
DeVito returns, leads Illinois to 6th win (How Syracuse football transfers fared)
On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.
What did Dabo Swinney say about Syracuse? ‘You don’t get lucky and be undefeated at this point’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just as Syracuse football coach Dino Babers did Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave high praise to the quarterback his team will face Saturday. Garrett Shrader was the first SU player Swinney mentioned in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s a great kid, a great young...
TV blackout means some in Syracuse can’t watch SU-Clemson football game
The undefeated Syracuse football team is headed to South Carolina this week for one of the biggest games of the season, but some Orange fans may not be able to watch it. That’s because the SU-Clemson game will be shown nationally on ABC this Saturday, and Syracuse’s ABC affiliate, NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), is currently blacked out for local Verizon FiOS subscribers.
Axe: What needs to happen now that SU football’s 6-0 start has Dino Babers’ job safe for another year
Syracuse, N.Y. — The job Dino Babers has done so far in Year 7 as head coach of the Syracuse University football team has erased all doubt he’ll be back for Year 8. Before the 2022 season began, most reasonable minds agreed that if Syracuse made a bowl game, Dino comes back.
Dino Babers: Clemson’s dramatic change on offense is a ‘testament’ to DJ Uiagalelei’s improvement
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last season, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw more interceptions than he did touchdowns. It was the sophomore’s first season as a collegiate starter. He averaged under 200 yards through the air per game and finished the season with a completion percentage of just 55.6%, the second lowest in the ACC.
