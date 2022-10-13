EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. -- Mount Greylock took an early lead in the fifth set and went on to a 25-14, 28-26, 19-25, 12-25, 15-10 win over East Longmeadow on Wednesday night. "We have a lot of depth, and our athletes stepped up when two players were unavailable for the match last night," Mount Greylock coach Greg Geyer said. "Emily Mole, Emma Grey and Kelsey MacHaffie deserve a lot of credit in this win."

