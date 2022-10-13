Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says bank stocks could be the new market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "I always thought the group had the potential to become a leader again, but the banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said.
CNBC
The rise and stall of Wells Fargo
U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
CNBC
We're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of AMD
This small sale of AMD is consistent with what we explained last Monday when downgrading our rating of the semiconductor stock to a 2. While this AMD move is a tough sale to make after its nasty decline this year — and we regret not selling more before the collapse of the PC industry — we believe it's necessary to reduce our exposure to semiconductors.
CNBC
4-day work week firms are seeing a surge in job applications
Trying to attract and retain workers? Forget pizza parties and nap pods. Companies in the U.K. are looking at a more promising solution: the four-day work week. "Visits to our recruitment page have gone up by 60% and enquiries to the company have gone up by 534%," Helen Brittain, human resources director at environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, told CNBC's Make It.
CNBC
Goldman CEO David Solomon says there's a good chance of a recession and so it's time to be cautious
"I think it's a time to be cautious, and I think that if you're running a risk-based business, it's a time to think more cautiously about your risk box, your risk appetite," Solomon said during a live interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think you have to expect that there's...
CNBC
CCTV Script 14/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — BofA nice beat and my informal poll says people hate the market
(BAC) is amazing. Balance sheet looks really good. Beat estimates: earnings per shares of 81 cents in the third-quarter on revenue of $24.61 billion. Strong fixed-income trading and gains in interest income. BofA shares up nearly 3% in the premarket, pulling other major banks higher, including Club holdings. (MS). Both...
CNBC
Why smartphones are getting cheaper while everything else is skyrocketing, according to the government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
CNBC
Sunflowers, war and drought: Why the price of margarine and butter spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
CNBC
Multigenerational Hispanic households are under pressure as rates surge and homes remain costly
The housing market has become especially tough for multigenerational households for two reasons. The first is that home prices, even as they are starting to cool, have jumped sharply in the past year. Second, there were 59.7 million U.S. residents living with multiple generations under the same roof in March...
CNBC
Apple stock ticks down on report of cut to iPhone 14 Plus production
Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. One of Apple's manufacturers in...
CNBC
Jeff Bezos is the latest to warn on the economy, saying it's time to 'batten down the hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
CNBC
Mortgage demand drops to a 25-year low, as interest rates climb
Demand for mortgages to buy a home and to refinance fell again, as interest rates kept rising. Mortgage demand hit its lowest level since 1997, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The number of borrowers who can benefit from refinancing is at a record low. Mortgage demand, which has suffered...
