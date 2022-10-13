ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

SCDOT discusses safety improvements along busy Myrtle Beach roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation heard from dozens during a public meeting Thursday night about safety improvements along two busy roads in Myrtle Beach. SCDOT addressed safety concerns for drivers, bikers and pedestrians, Mr. Joe White and 21st Avenue North, and went over the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation. CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game. Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Printing company reveals Horry County absentee ballot mistake ‘was an extremely rare error’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Elections Commission (SEC) sent its findings into the absentee ballot error to Horry County leaders. The Horry County Council voted in favor of asking the SEC, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of residents who call Renaissance Tower home are now homeless, and in the dark about what’s going on. Horry County officials said the 22-story building in the Myrtle Beach Resort was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private structural engineer hired by the property management company, Empress Management.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Conway 20, Socastee 17. Sumter 42,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

