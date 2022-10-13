Read full article on original website
Grand Strand groups to receive over $3M in grants for victims of crime
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand groups that help victims of crime are receiving more than $3 million in federal and state grants. Across the state, more than $32 million will be distributed to groups that help crime victims. In total, groups in Horry and Georgetown counties will receive...
SCDOT discusses safety improvements along busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation heard from dozens during a public meeting Thursday night about safety improvements along two busy roads in Myrtle Beach. SCDOT addressed safety concerns for drivers, bikers and pedestrians, Mr. Joe White and 21st Avenue North, and went over the...
SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation. CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game. Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier platform is halted until the town receives a proper permit. The buildings on the pier were served a “Stop Work” order last Friday. The order is for the buildings on the pier platform, not the pier itself.
Myrtle Beach visitors choosing alternative ways to rent cars amid shortage
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With more people traveling to the area, more people are having trouble booking rental cars. Customers are now choosing alternative ways to get around such as Turo, a car-sharing company similar to Airbnb, or going with locally owned businesses like Big “E” Car Rental.
North Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday. Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted...
Printing company reveals Horry County absentee ballot mistake ‘was an extremely rare error’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Elections Commission (SEC) sent its findings into the absentee ballot error to Horry County leaders. The Horry County Council voted in favor of asking the SEC, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club at the center of conflict for years is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on tax fraud charges. South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle...
Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing after 2 years of drive-through events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of drive-through events. The 31st annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival returns to its full glory after the pandemic forced it to be drive-through for the last two years. The festival takes place...
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of residents who call Renaissance Tower home are now homeless, and in the dark about what’s going on. Horry County officials said the 22-story building in the Myrtle Beach Resort was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private structural engineer hired by the property management company, Empress Management.
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival. Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices. The city of Loris counts down to the...
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fall Festival looks to raise money for their new facility
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue’s mission is to save the lives of homeless pets, promote kindness to animals, and advance the highest standards in animal welfare. They upcoming Fall Festival is jammed packed with games, food, music, and of course all of our furry friends.
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night. Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the...
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 8
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Conway 20, Socastee 17. Sumter 42,...
Man killed near Timmonsville died of ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ coroner says
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee last weekend. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that it...
