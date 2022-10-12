ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard shooting involved roommates, police say

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

An Oxnard man allegedly shot his roommate in the driveway of their residence in the Rose Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. as a possible fall victim in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Featherstone Street, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The street is generally east of Rose Avenue and south of Camino Del Sol, in a residential area near Rose Avenue Elementary School.

Emergency medical personnel responding to the call instead found the victim, a 41-year-old man, had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical but stable condition, the department said.

Police investigators were initially told the suspect, later identified as the victim's roommate, was inside the residence, but that wasn't the case.

Detectives with the violent crimes unit learned the suspect, 31, had been at the residence and confronted the victim in the driveway when the victim arrived home.

The suspect "immediately" shot the victim multiple times while the victim was still sitting in his vehicle, according to the police account.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle. Investigators later found him and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in Ventura County jail Thursday in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records showed.

The Star generally does not name suspects before they have been formally charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jaime Miranda at 805-385-7547.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard shooting involved roommates, police say

Comments / 2

chris ?
2d ago

Star changes its policies more than a woman changes clothes. Since when dont they print names? Sure did to me and i never got charged

Reply(1)
4
 

Oxnard, CA
Ventura, CA
Oxnard, CA
California Crime & Safety
VC Star | Ventura County Star

