Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Taking Place October 16
DULUTH, Minn.–A vigil will be held this weekend for bereaved parents who have lost their children. The annual Angel of Hope vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally help in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel
DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
FOX 21 Online
The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October
DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall. It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate. This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history. During tours, guests have the...
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health Holds Job Fair At Clyde Iron Works In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, Essentia Health held a job fair in an effort to combat the declining number of health care workers in the Twin Ports. Essentia’s job fair was open to people in every corner of healthcare work, from warehouse opportunities to clinical jobs. Organizers say, around...
FOX 21 Online
“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
FOX 21 Online
Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event
DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
FOX 21 Online
“Lights on Afterschool” Federal COVID Relief Program Visits Boys and Girls Club
DULUTH, Minn.–Today was the “Lights on Afterschool” event for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Duluth. The program has been funded with the federal COVI-19 relief money. The goal is to help keep young people active and engaged instead alone and idle before and after school. The...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After trailing 12-0 at the half, Hermantown would rally back to defeat North Branch 21 to 18 on Friday. The Hawks (5-2) will travel to play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday. In other football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up their 3rd win of the season, defeating crosstown rival...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
businessnorth.com
St. Luke’s names four new board members
St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
FOX 21 Online
Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Comments / 0