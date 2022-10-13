ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Taking Place October 16

DULUTH, Minn.–A vigil will be held this weekend for bereaved parents who have lost their children. The annual Angel of Hope vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally help in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel

DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall. It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate. This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history. During tours, guests have the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Health Holds Job Fair At Clyde Iron Works In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, Essentia Health held a job fair in an effort to combat the declining number of health care workers in the Twin Ports. Essentia’s job fair was open to people in every corner of healthcare work, from warehouse opportunities to clinical jobs. Organizers say, around...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s names four new board members

St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.

