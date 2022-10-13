Here we go, with NLDS Game 3 coming in just a few hours. The top part of the Braves’ lineup is familiar, but surprise surprise: Vaughn Grissom is starting at second base in lieu of Orlando Arcia. It’s an interesting move — the Braves may be banking on the potential for defensive dropoff not costing them given Spencer Strider’s propensity to strike guys out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO