Marietta Daily Journal

Underdog Phillies eliminate Braves in NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series. ...
theScore

Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
batterypower.com

Vaughn Grissom starts at second as Braves take aim at Aaron Nola in Game 3

Here we go, with NLDS Game 3 coming in just a few hours. The top part of the Braves’ lineup is familiar, but surprise surprise: Vaughn Grissom is starting at second base in lieu of Orlando Arcia. It’s an interesting move — the Braves may be banking on the potential for defensive dropoff not costing them given Spencer Strider’s propensity to strike guys out.
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Phillies lead Braves in Game 4; Morton exits

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine gives Atlanta a 3-0 edge in NLCS

1999 - Tom Glavine tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gerald Williams scored the only run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error. Atlanta leads the series 3-0, but will lose the next two games before closing it out in Game 6.
MLB

