Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Phillies lead Braves; Guardians top Yankees
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees in a hard-fought Game 2 of the ALDS, which was postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather. The series is now tied 1-1 heading into Saturday. Elsewhere, the first of Friday's...
Underdog Phillies eliminate Braves in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series. ...
theScore
Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
batterypower.com
Vaughn Grissom starts at second as Braves take aim at Aaron Nola in Game 3
Here we go, with NLDS Game 3 coming in just a few hours. The top part of the Braves’ lineup is familiar, but surprise surprise: Vaughn Grissom is starting at second base in lieu of Orlando Arcia. It’s an interesting move — the Braves may be banking on the potential for defensive dropoff not costing them given Spencer Strider’s propensity to strike guys out.
WJCL
Braves fall short in game four of the NLDS to Phillies 8-3, eliminated from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves fell short in game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, eliminating the defending World Series Champion Braves from the playoffs. The Phillies got on the board first with a three-run homer from Brandon Marsh. They kept scoring with...
Braves fans will be hyped by Raisel Iglesias’ take on ‘clubhouse vibe’ after loss to Phillies
Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias said the “boys are motivated” in reference to the team’s clubhouse vibe ahead of Game 4, per Justin Toscano. Atlanta currently finds themselves trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the NLDS. But according to Iglesias, the Braves are still confident. Atlanta battled...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Phillies lead Braves in Game 4; Morton exits
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
RELATED PEOPLE
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine gives Atlanta a 3-0 edge in NLCS
1999 - Tom Glavine tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gerald Williams scored the only run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error. Atlanta leads the series 3-0, but will lose the next two games before closing it out in Game 6.
MLB・
Comments / 0