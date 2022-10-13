Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World. For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M. Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend. "Our personalities mash together so...
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Hailey Bieber Kicks Off "Spooky Season" With Green Kylie Jenner and a Bathtub
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. Look out Dorothy, there's a new Wicked Witch (or two) in town. Hailey Bieber gave followers a peek of how she and Kylie Jenner are getting in the Halloween spirit in a pair of bewitching Instagram posts. In the first...
Mila Kunis Breaks Down Her Exact Morning Routine—Including Her "Tinkle"
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis' morning routine is more relatable than you might think. The Luckiest Girl Alive star gave a run-down of what a day in her life looks like for Harper's Bazaar—and she included every step. "When I first wake...
Elle
Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir
Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
The Real Reason Victoria Beckham Removed Tattoo Tribute to David Beckham
Watch: Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding. For Victoria Beckham, tattoos aren't viva forever. The former Spice Girls singer has been raising eyebrows in recent years after several of the tattoos she got in honor of husband David Beckham disappeared from her body. The faded designs included David's initials on her left wrist and a Hebrew phrased inked on her spine to match the one tatted on the soccer star's arm, leading some to speculate marital problems between the longtime couple.
Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With Season 17 Cameos
Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With a Few Cameos. The O.G. of the O.C. is officially back. Vicki Gunvalson will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star exclusively confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 at BravoCon 2022. Rumors of Vicki's possible return began last month after photos of her dining with RHOC's Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador spread like wild fire on Housewives social media fan pages.
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
"Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats. In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along...
Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder. The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
How Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Honored Hagrid's Legacy Months Before His Death
Watch: Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72. The magic and memories of Robbie Coltrane will live on forever. The Harry Potter actor, who portrayed Hagrid in the movie franchise, passed away on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. And as the tributes begin pouring in online, many remembered a clip from a recent HBO Max project.
Why Kyle Richards Says Filming Halloween Ends With Jamie Lee Curtis Was Extra "Special"
Watch: Kyle Richards on Which Is Scarier: Michael Myers or RHOBH Reunion. Unlike some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Kyle Richards has no beef with her big screen co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. The Bravo star returns as her original 1978 Halloween character, Lindsey Wallace, alongside Jamie Lee...
