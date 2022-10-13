“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...

