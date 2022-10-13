ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think

“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir

Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
The Real Reason Victoria Beckham Removed Tattoo Tribute to David Beckham

Watch: Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding. For Victoria Beckham, tattoos aren't viva forever. The former Spice Girls singer has been raising eyebrows in recent years after several of the tattoos she got in honor of husband David Beckham disappeared from her body. The faded designs included David's initials on her left wrist and a Hebrew phrased inked on her spine to match the one tatted on the soccer star's arm, leading some to speculate marital problems between the longtime couple.
Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With Season 17 Cameos

Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With a Few Cameos. The O.G. of the O.C. is officially back. Vicki Gunvalson will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star exclusively confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 at BravoCon 2022. Rumors of Vicki's possible return began last month after photos of her dining with RHOC's Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador spread like wild fire on Housewives social media fan pages.
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'

"Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats. In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along...
Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder. The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story

Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
