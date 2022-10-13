ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7hj2_0iWo6xx500

New Orleans adds more running back depth to their practice squad on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions.

The 24-year-old Funk had previously played with the Los Angeles Rams and was part of their Super Bowl championship team a year ago. He was a seventh round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Maryland, where he rushed for 516 yards and scored four touchdowns as a senior.

A hamstring injury cost Funk seven mid-season games of his rookie year. Used mostly on special teams, he did get four carries for 10 yards in limited offensive action.

After a heavy workload during the preseason, Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the 2022 season opener against Buffalo that’s limited his playing time. The Rams released him on Tuesday, allowing New Orleans to sign him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2976CN_0iWo6xx500
Jul 29, 2021; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brice Perkins (16) hands the ball off to running back Jake Funk (34) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY

At 5'10 and 205-Lbs., Funk isn't an elusive runner. However, he ran a 4.4 in pre-draft testing and runs with decent power. He could also be a candidate to return kickoffs after the Saints lost Deonte Harty to a foot injury on Sunday. Funk played 202 snaps on kick and punt coverage over his 15 games with the Rams.

Before Wednesday's additions, the Saints had no backs on their practice squad and only Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Dwayne Washington on their active roster. The 2-3 Saints take on the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network#The New Orleans Saints#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News

DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
atozsports.com

Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy