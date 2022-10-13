Andrew Brian “Drew” Taylor died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence, 605 Dehart Road, Blacksburg, Virginia, at the age of 51. Born August 14, 1971 in Largo, Florida to Bill and Martha Ford Taylor, Drew embodied patience, perseverance, and gentleness. He was a proud Eagle Scout, a lifelong Presbyterian, and an ordained Elder at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg. Drew’s brother, Chuck, tells the story of a time that they went to a buffet with their family. Just kids, they were enthralled with all the desserts, and Drew piled his plate high with puddings and cream. When he got back to the table he took a huge bite of what he thought was Cool Whip, but was actually whipped butter. Obviously he did not get what he expected, but he persevered. And that’s how Drew lived— taking big bites of life, sometimes getting more than he bargained for, but still pushing through. It made him so much fun to be around.

