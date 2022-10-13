Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Inaugural BBQ Cook Off at Brazos Valley Fair kick-off weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The unmistakable smell of barbecue filled the air at the Brazos Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for the first ever BBQ Cook-Off contest. There were 17 teams on hand turning in their best efforts in several categories including chicken, ribs, and brisket. The event wasn’t just for fun....
KBTX.com
New drought monitor released Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases an updated drought monitor. Since the release of last week’s drought monitor, the Brazos Valley has seen very little rain. Portions of the Brazos Valley saw thunderstorms Wednesday night, but rainfall totals are not included in the new drought monitor.
