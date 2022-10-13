Read full article on original website
OCT. 13: ‘BATTLE OF THE KEYS’ AND KEY WEST FOOTBALL’S RETURN TO ACTION
One of the oldest sports rivalries in the Keys was renewed under Friday Night Lights as Marathon made the trip north to take on Coral Shores in the 53rd “Battle of the Keys” on Oct. 7. An early score by Marathon on a 42-yard Aaron Dolton touchdown run soon gave way to several special teams miscues for the Dolphins, and Coral Shores emerged victorious, 33-6. Listen as host Sean McDonald recaps the battle with Coral Shores head coach Ed Holly before switching gears to catch up with Key West head coach Johnny Hughes. With several games canceled due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian throughout the Keys and southwest Florida, Hughes lays out Key West’s plan for the rest of the season, including a newly-scheduled rivalry game with a Keys opponent.
TROT FOR THE TATAS: STRIDES WALK IS THIS SATURDAY IN MARATHON
The sides of Overseas Highway in Marathon will once again be filled with a sea of pink as the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns to the Marathon Fire Rescue station at 8900 Overseas Hwy. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Presented by First State Bank in memory of Shana Casey, a former bank employee who passed away after a battle against leukemia in August 2022, the event will begin at 8 a.m. with a short presentation from local musicians and cancer survivors. Following the program, participants will complete a three-mile walking course at their own pace.
MARATHON COUNCIL ESCALATES 300 UNITS APPEAL, EXPEDITES STORM REPAIRS
In what was far and away the quickest gathering of the past year, the Marathon City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting gave further direction in the city’s ongoing battle to retain its 300 recently revoked affordable housing allocations, pledged help to residents affected by Hurricane Ian and saw the approval of two ordinances dealing with smoking, drinking and recreational fires on city property.
STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & ISLAMORADA OFFICIALS SPAR OVER SUNSHINE COMPLAINT
A case into whether Islamorada village officials violated Sunshine Law regarding a separation agreement with its former village attorney was officially closed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office with no further action last week. For the first time, council members publicly responded to the investigation during the Oct....
