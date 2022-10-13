One of the oldest sports rivalries in the Keys was renewed under Friday Night Lights as Marathon made the trip north to take on Coral Shores in the 53rd “Battle of the Keys” on Oct. 7. An early score by Marathon on a 42-yard Aaron Dolton touchdown run soon gave way to several special teams miscues for the Dolphins, and Coral Shores emerged victorious, 33-6. Listen as host Sean McDonald recaps the battle with Coral Shores head coach Ed Holly before switching gears to catch up with Key West head coach Johnny Hughes. With several games canceled due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian throughout the Keys and southwest Florida, Hughes lays out Key West’s plan for the rest of the season, including a newly-scheduled rivalry game with a Keys opponent.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO