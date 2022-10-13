Read full article on original website
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as $494M jackpot is split by 2 winners
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery ticket drawing, while jackpot winning tickets for the $494 million pool were sold in California and Florida. The lucky New Jersey ticket matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. New Jersey Lottery officials...
