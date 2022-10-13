Read full article on original website
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
COLD CASE REPOPENS ON HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY HOMICIDE-MEMORIAL HELD
On Saturday, January 12, 1974, Deputy Edd Williams was working off-duty security at an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Victoria near I-45. On Saturdays, the manager collected rent and Deputy Williams would stand by in the office. Deputy Williams was in plain clothes wearing a suit. Shortly before noon two men entered the office and asked to see an apartment. One of the men pulled a gun and placed it against the manager’s head. The second man gathered the manager’s children, placed them into a bedroom, and closed the door. He then ordered the manager’s wife in another bedroom and forced her to kneel down and place her head on the bed. By this time, the second suspect had also pulled a gun and both suspects frantically pulled ski masks over their faces. The first gunman had taken the rent money from the manager’s desk and had also taken the manager’s wallet. He also ordered Deputy Williams to give up his wallet. He then ordered the manager and Deputy Williams into the bedroom. The manager was placed on the same side of the bed as his wife and Deputy Williams went to the other side of the bed. Both men were ordered to kneel by the bed and place their heads on the bed. Deputy Williams knelt beside the bed keeping his hands raised. While holding a gun on him, suspect number two approached Deputy Williams and began searching him. As he pulled back the right side of Deputy Williams’ coat, he noticed the deputy’s badge attached to his shirt pocket. When the suspect observed the badge, Deputy Williams lunged upward and attempted to grab the suspect’s weapon. The suspect stepped back and fired once striking Deputy Williams in the chin. Deputy Williams fell to the floor and remained there until the suspects left. After the suspects left, Deputy Williams stood and walked to the bathroom for a moment, then exited the apartment office and began to wander in the parking lot. The manager retrieved a gun, contacted HPD, and went outside after Deputy Williams. The manager loaded Deputy Williams into a taxi, which was in the parking lot, and ordered the driver to take the wounded Deputy to Parkway Hospital. Deputy Williams walked into the hospital on his own and advised the ER nurse that he had been shot in a robbery. Deputy Williams was immediately taken into surgery. Despite efforts to save his life, he died approximately forty minutes later. Apparently, the bullet, after striking Deputy William’s chin, had traveled upward and lodged in his brain. Deputy Edd Williams was 35 years old at the time of his death and had been with the Sheriff’s Department for seven months. This case remains unsolved. Deputy William was the 11th deputy to die in the line of duty.
HARRIS COUNTY PAROLEE ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE HAS OVER A DOZEN ARRESTS FOR SAME CHARGE
On October 11, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four in the Spring area for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of the four arrested was Lorenzo Deray Lewis. Lewis is well known to Harris County as he has just thirty-five prior arrests in Harris County alone. Of those, these eleven were for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of just the burglary of a motor vehicle charges, he has spent a total of just over 4-years in jail on different occasions. His first motor vehicle burglary was in 2001 for which he did 20-days in jail. He has only been sent to prison once in his life for a total of 2-years from Harris County. In 2013 he made his way to Montgomery County and after three burglaries of motor vehicle charges got 2-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He came before Judge Case in 2014 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He asked for a jury trial which Judge Case let him have. The twelve Montgomery County Jurors gave his 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was released in April 2021 and is now on Parole until 2029. Texas Board of Pardons and Parole has not yet issued a Blue Warrant. He is now booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is $30,000.
MAJOR INCIDENT AT RECREATION CENTER IN CONROE
A male has fallen close to 30 feet from the Conroe Westside Recreation Center roof on Owen Road. First responders have just arrived and found the man who appears to be in his 30’s with CPR in progress.
