Five-star QB Jadyn Davis updates decision timeline
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis opens up about why he'll be deciding on which school he'll commit to sooner rather than later.
Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings
Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
Maye finds Green late, lifts UNC past rival Duke 38-35
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s late comeback came down to a final handful of seconds — and only a few blades of grass. Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green for an 8-yard score with 16 seconds left that stood up on replay review, lifting the Tar Heels past rival Duke 38-35 on Saturday night.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney reveals stance on ACC rivalry games ahead of Florida State
Clemson picked up a much-needed 30-20 victory over N.C. State last weekend to move to improve to 6-0 on the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers look to keep their momentum alive as they head south on Saturday to play Florida State (4-2) in Tallahassee. Clemson has asserted itself as the pride of the ACC ever since Swinney took over in 2008, winning seven of the last 14 ACC Championships (four more than any other school in that span).
UNC football vs. Duke: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The time is almost near when we see the 5-1 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the 4-2 Duke Blue Devils. This matchup will severely affect the Atlantic Coast Conference, as the two football programs are neck to neck for the number one spot in the standings. UNC currently holds a one-game advantage, so a win is crucial to create some space and earn more respect. The other reason this meeting is critical for North Carolina to win is that their path to getting a spot in the ACC championship game gets more farce with the remaining schedule. UNC still has games...
