The time is almost near when we see the 5-1 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the 4-2 Duke Blue Devils. This matchup will severely affect the Atlantic Coast Conference, as the two football programs are neck to neck for the number one spot in the standings. UNC currently holds a one-game advantage, so a win is crucial to create some space and earn more respect. The other reason this meeting is critical for North Carolina to win is that their path to getting a spot in the ACC championship game gets more farce with the remaining schedule. UNC still has games...

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO