Who are the top boys soccer freshmen in N.J.? Our picks, your votes

With the amount of talented upperclassmen playing high school soccer in this state, the underclassmen usually fly under the radar. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a number of tenacious freshmen players who are contributing to their respective teams in a big way every game. In the fourth...
Harrison over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Diego Flores Sanchez scored two goals as Harrison erupted for four in the first half as it rolled to a 4-0 victory over Secaucus in Harrison. Carlos Moreno added a goal and an assist for Harrison (10-2). Brando Moreno had a goal and Eann Vieira dished out two assists. Ismael Kone made two saves and Jonathan Hermo had one as they combined on the shutout.
HARRISON, NJ
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles

When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
HS football: Stat leaders in every conference through Week 7

The cutoff to qualify for the public schools tournament is this Saturday, and the following Saturday for the non-public schools. Will the players who have been pumping out big numbers so far as passers, rushers, kickers and sack mavens continue to deliver those goods as their teams attempt to enhance their bracket positioning for the upcoming playoffs?
Week 8′s biggest HS football games - 19 impacting state tourney seeds & pairings

In Week 8 of the New Jersey high school football season, nearly every game will impact the NJSIAA football playoffs one way or another. That’s not to say every game will result in qualifying or not qualifying or getting a top seed instead of being on the road. However, the result of nearly every game will tweak the formulaic calculations that are used to select playoff qualifiers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
