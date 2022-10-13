A head-on collision between a Toyota and a scooter in Dania Beach left the rider dead and the Toyota driver on the run, until now, said the Broward Sheriff's Office. Torey Kwamme, 36 -- who also goes by the last name Kvamme – is accused of intentionally driving a 2002 Camry south in the northbound lanes of Southwest Fourth Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 24 and striking the 2018 Zhejiang Riya motor scooter.

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO