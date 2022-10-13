Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Armored truck driver in distress transported; bullet hole seen in vehicle’s window
MIAMI (WSVN) - An armored truck driver encountered danger on the job in Midtown Miami. City of Miami Police officers on Saturday surrounded the truck in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue. 7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the truck’s door.
WSVN-TV
Stolen car pursuit ends in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police catch up with vehicle suspected in carjacking
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit. Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
Over A Dozen People Busted In Million Dollar Car Theft Ring In Florida
Miami-Dade police have arrested more than a dozen people who are believed to be connected with a Florida car theft ring. The grand theft arrests come after months of investigating. Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra said they began receiving call from the Sea Port Operations detectives about cars being shipped out of the state.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
WSVN-TV
3 injured after car crashes into 2 vehicles in Miami Gardens
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that involved three different vehicles injured three people. The incident happened near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue where a tow truck was seen mounting two demolished vehicles, Friday afternoon. Another vehicle was seen in ruins as only the front of a white car...
NBC Miami
Deadly Scooter Crash in Dania Beach Leads to Arrest of Hit-and-Run Suspect: BSO
A head-on collision between a Toyota and a scooter in Dania Beach left the rider dead and the Toyota driver on the run, until now, said the Broward Sheriff's Office. Torey Kwamme, 36 -- who also goes by the last name Kvamme – is accused of intentionally driving a 2002 Camry south in the northbound lanes of Southwest Fourth Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 24 and striking the 2018 Zhejiang Riya motor scooter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
WSVN-TV
Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
WSVN-TV
Detectives pass out flyers in NW Miami-Dade amid search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detectives passed out flyers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood nearly two months after, they said, the driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian and kept going. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers giving out flyers to drivers on the intersection of Northwest...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
NBC Miami
FBI Offering $5K Reward in Lauderdale Lakes Fake Security Guard Armed Robbery
The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida
The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.
Comments / 1