ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WSVN-TV

Stolen car pursuit ends in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Yamaha#Property Crime#Northwest 116th Terrace
WSVN-TV

3 injured after car crashes into 2 vehicles in Miami Gardens

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that involved three different vehicles injured three people. The incident happened near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue where a tow truck was seen mounting two demolished vehicles, Friday afternoon. Another vehicle was seen in ruins as only the front of a white car...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Deadly Scooter Crash in Dania Beach Leads to Arrest of Hit-and-Run Suspect: BSO

A head-on collision between a Toyota and a scooter in Dania Beach left the rider dead and the Toyota driver on the run, until now, said the Broward Sheriff's Office. Torey Kwamme, 36 -- who also goes by the last name Kvamme – is accused of intentionally driving a 2002 Camry south in the northbound lanes of Southwest Fourth Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 24 and striking the 2018 Zhejiang Riya motor scooter.
DANIA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy