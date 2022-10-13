It was a fight made a decade ago and finished in front of nearly 20,000 people on an unforgettable night of boxing. An evening when reputations were secured.Claressa Shields beat Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London late on Saturday night to get revenge for a loss in 2012 and end all arguments, debates and claims about her status.She is known as the “GWOAT”, which is a tricky acronym to enjoy, but she is arguably the greatest woman of all time in the ring. The facts fit the name: Shields has won world titles now at three different weights,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO