(PRLeap.com) Subject: ME, a new book by Joann Buckley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Subject: ME discusses the author's life and that she was unknowingly living with bipolar disease. She was finally diagnosed when she was about 55. Her family life was pretty difficult to bear-her mother was an entertainer which, combined with alcoholism, made home life nearly impossible. With all of the author's suicidal thoughts and attempts, it is a miracle that she made it through to adulthood.

