Agri-tourism in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township. The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall. Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business. The Agricultural Department is also out with a...
Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
Pocono Hearing Aid Center weighs pros and cons on over-the-counter hearing aids
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Every day, patients inside Monroe Hearing Aid Center in Stroudsburg get fitted for a pair of hearing aids. But after the Food and Drug Administration okayed rolling out over-the-counter hearing aids, the owner is worried many of those patients will turn to them. "We look at...
Parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — As parents picked up their children outside of Charles Sumner Elementary School, the talk amongst them was about the future of the school. During Monday night's school board meeting, the district's chief recovery officer laid out a proposed two-phase plan to consolidate some of the schools.
New exploration classroom for students in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — At first glance, this classroom looks like a playroom for students at Third Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. Yes, with the swings, trampolines, and more, it is designed for play, but play with a therapeutic goal. "The district is expanding a lot of in-district support," explained...
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
$830 heading to Weinberg Regional Food Bank for expansion
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money will be granted to the Weinberg Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township. "Get it through the whole process through a lot of scrutiny; these dollars have scrutiny applied to them that has never been applied before. And that's appropriate because taxpayers are making it possible," said Casey.
Fallen hero honor ride in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This month, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, Ph.D., founder of the Saber Six Foundation, is on a 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride to honor the legacies of six paratroopers from his military unit (1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne), also known as Task Force SABER, who were killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.
State awards grant for Craft Beverage Trail in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While Pottsville is home to America's oldest brewery, Yuengling is not the only brewery bringing business to Schuylkill County. Just down the street is Pilger Ruh Brewing on North Centre Street which has been helping grow beer tourism for the past two years. “Prior to opening,...
Student loan forgiveness application launches
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria. The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.
Demand for cider exceeds apple supply
EFFORT, Pa. — Jugs of apple cider fill refrigerators inside the farm stand at Heckman Orchards near Effort. The store is stocked with the sweet fall favorite drink. It's a good sign for cider lovers, but lots of work for employees. "We start just after Labor Day. Right now,...
Halloween car show in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Halloween car show took place in Lackawanna County Sunday. The show at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was sponsored by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. There was food, drinks, and door prizes, plus live music. People could also make donations to the Salvation Army Angel...
Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
Scranton School District unveils proposal to consolidate schools
SCRANTON, Pa. — Monday night's special meeting is just the latest step in the district's financial recovery plan, meaning several schools could be on the chopping block. Now, school directors have a lot to consider as this is their first look at the proposal. Inside West Scranton Intermediate School,...
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
Fire damages Staples store in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Scranton Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the city around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as the restroom, quickly dousing the flames.
As temperature drops, heating cost climbs
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day. Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again. "This is historic," Zlomsowitch...
Scranton Police hold new coat drive for students
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department is collecting new winter coats for students. The coat drive is an effort to provide students at the three Scranton intermediate schools with new; coats, school uniforms, socks, hats and gloves. Melissa McCafferty with the Scranton Police Department says, "Every year, there...
Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
