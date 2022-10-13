Read full article on original website
OCT. 13: ‘BATTLE OF THE KEYS’ AND KEY WEST FOOTBALL’S RETURN TO ACTION
One of the oldest sports rivalries in the Keys was renewed under Friday Night Lights as Marathon made the trip north to take on Coral Shores in the 53rd “Battle of the Keys” on Oct. 7. An early score by Marathon on a 42-yard Aaron Dolton touchdown run soon gave way to several special teams miscues for the Dolphins, and Coral Shores emerged victorious, 33-6. Listen as host Sean McDonald recaps the battle with Coral Shores head coach Ed Holly before switching gears to catch up with Key West head coach Johnny Hughes. With several games canceled due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian throughout the Keys and southwest Florida, Hughes lays out Key West’s plan for the rest of the season, including a newly-scheduled rivalry game with a Keys opponent.
It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants
Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
themiamihurricane.com
Miami dining: Casual restaurants with great atmospheres
In Miami, there are numerous dining options no matter where you are in the city, but it can be difficult to find a restaurant with amazing food and great ambiance. Luckily, The Miami Hurricane has compiled seven spots that meet both criteria. Café at Books & Books. Why limit...
koamnewsnow.com
Miami continues hot start with blowout win over Catoosa
WATCH: Miami rolls by Catoosa 43-22 on Thursday night. The Wardogs improve to 5-2. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
keysweekly.com
ANNUAL KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN A SCENIC TREK INTO THE FLORIDA KEYS
Motorists traversing U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys capture a breathtaking glimpse of the island life as they pass over Jewfish Creek Bridge in Key Largo. Resorts looking out at the bayside waters where boats come and go sit on one side, while the oceanside brings nothing but pure natural beauty.
Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video
A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
This Florida City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap, Winter Vacation
Travel + Leisure has the scoop budget vacation spots during the colder months.
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
keysweekly.com
TROT FOR THE TATAS: STRIDES WALK IS THIS SATURDAY IN MARATHON
The sides of Overseas Highway in Marathon will once again be filled with a sea of pink as the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns to the Marathon Fire Rescue station at 8900 Overseas Hwy. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Presented by First State Bank in memory of Shana Casey, a former bank employee who passed away after a battle against leukemia in August 2022, the event will begin at 8 a.m. with a short presentation from local musicians and cancer survivors. Following the program, participants will complete a three-mile walking course at their own pace.
cityofhomestead.com
Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration
WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
NBC 2
Miami man with 50+ arrests again lands in jail in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — A man from Miami who has been previously arrested 54 times was caught again by Naples police. Detectives patrolling residential and commercial areas found a white work van blocking traffic in the middle of 7th Avenue North on Wednesday, October 13. When dispatch attempted to run...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Click10.com
Passengers describe ‘terrifying moment’ after Miami-Bound United Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike
MIAMI – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said. United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after...
Click10.com
Shooting leads to multi-car crash that leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police say a man who caused multi-vehicle crash on Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound and may have been trying to rush himself to the hospital. Just before 9 Friday night, police say the man travelled west from Third Avenue and 17th Street and hit three other vehicles, including one that was parked an unoccupied.
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
