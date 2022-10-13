Read full article on original website
Mitchell, Betty Kegley
Betty Sue Mitchell, age 79, of Fairlawn died, Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born in Pulaski County, Va. on April 28, 1943, to the late Ralph and Sherwood King Kegley. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Lynn Mitchell; brother, Walter Kegley. She is survived by...
Sedlacek, Lois McNeil
Lois M. Sedlacek, 81, of Pilot, went home to be with her lord on Saturday morning October 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Everett McNeil, Nora McNeil; sisters, Ailene Sowers (Arlo), Pauline Pitsinger (Barney), Ada Mae Morgan (Bill), Margie Allman (Kenneth), Clover Ratcliffe (Bob); brothers, Aaron McNeil, Raymond McNeil, Everett Junior McNeil, Alvin McNeil (Betty Lynn), Carl McNeil (Ramsey).
Hines, Ronald Heywood
Ronald Heywood Hines, age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
Jones, Sr., James Edwin
James Edwin Jones, Sr., 75 of Narrows, VA passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. James was born on February 16, 1947, in Glen Lyn, VA and was a son of the late Hubert Cleveland Jones and Olivian Thomas Jones. James was a U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran, servicing 2 tours...
Fox, John W.
John W. Fox, of Radford, born December 22, 1947, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021. John was retired from Radford University, and had previously worked at the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant, and Kollmorgen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elliot and Byrdann Fox. He is survived...
Wilson, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Wilson passed away at his home in Franklin County on Friday, October 7th. Born on April 14th, 1958, he was 64 years old. He was a resident of Franklin County for over 40 years, living on the same land his entire adult life. He was a 3rd generation railroad worker at the East End shops at Norfolk Southern in Roanoke from 1979-1988.
Taylor, Andrew Brian
Andrew Brian “Drew” Taylor died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence, 605 Dehart Road, Blacksburg, Virginia, at the age of 51. Born August 14, 1971 in Largo, Florida to Bill and Martha Ford Taylor, Drew embodied patience, perseverance, and gentleness. He was a proud Eagle Scout, a lifelong Presbyterian, and an ordained Elder at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg. Drew’s brother, Chuck, tells the story of a time that they went to a buffet with their family. Just kids, they were enthralled with all the desserts, and Drew piled his plate high with puddings and cream. When he got back to the table he took a huge bite of what he thought was Cool Whip, but was actually whipped butter. Obviously he did not get what he expected, but he persevered. And that’s how Drew lived— taking big bites of life, sometimes getting more than he bargained for, but still pushing through. It made him so much fun to be around.
Wright, Anna Mann
Anna Lee Mann Wright, 92 of Narrows, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Anna Lee was born on June 22, 1930, in Assurance, WV and was a daughter of the late Preston Allen Mann and Mary Elizabeth Dillon Mann. Besides her parents, she was preceded in...
Shepherd, Timothy Jon
Timothy Jon Shepherd, 53 of Pembroke, VA departed this life October 13, 2022 at his home. Born in Giles County on April 26, 1969, he was a son of the late John and Marie Trout Shepherd. Timothy’s proudest achievement in life was his son, Timothy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and...
Higgs, Elsie Caldwell
Elsie Ann “Granny Elsie” Caldwell Higgs, 81 Pearisburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Elsie was born on February 17, 1941, in Pembroke, VA and was a daughter of the late James Lee Caldwell and Annie Neal Hilton Caldwell.
Wallace, James Calvin
James “J.C.” Calvin Wallace, 53 of Blacksburg, VA. went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. J.C. was born on January 24, 1969, in Washington, DC and was the son of Linda Sue Eaton Casteel of Volant, PA and the late Calvin Lee Wallace.
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
Sandy, Michael Richard
Michael Richard Sandy, 59 of Newport, VA departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after a four-year battle with Dementia in the care of Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehab. Mike was born on September 27, 1963, in Alma, Michigan. Mike loved his beautiful family dearly, but his pride and joy...
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
Duncan, Bernard Rudolph
Bernard Rudolph “Rudy” Duncan, 87, of Riner, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. He was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church and retired supervisor with Adams Construction Company. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Duncan; wife, Sherry Duncan; and 6 brothers. Survivors include...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
Meadows, Willard Russell
Willard Russell “Rabbit” Meadows age 90 of Newport died Saturday, October 8, 2022. No services will be held.
Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
Pulaski Co. schools announce student health and dental clinic
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Public School students will soon be able to be treated for minor health problems or get a physical without ever having to sign out of school. The Pulaski County School Board says they approved a Student Health and Dental Clinic at their...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
