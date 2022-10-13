ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

foodgressing.com

Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy

I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
KATY, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
The Woodlands, TX
City
Austin, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?

Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Post Oak Collection Opens Showroom in The Woodlands

HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company and home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, is excited to announce its second Houston-area location now open in The Woodlands. The 5,000-square-foot luxury showroom is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Dr. Suite 180, offering a unique boutique shopping experience for those searching for their next high-end or exotic supercar.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR INCIDENT AT RECREATION CENTER IN CONROE

A male has fallen close to 30 feet from the Conroe Westside Recreation Center roof on Owen Road. First responders have just arrived and found the man who appears to be in his 30’s with CPR in progress.
CONROE, TX
thewrangleronline.com

History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory

Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
SUGAR LAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/12/22

IN SHELTER – A372766. FEMALE – 1 6.00 BLACK / WHITE BORDER COLLIE / MIX. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Heartworm: NEGATIVE. Combo:. FeLV:. FIV:. IN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
HOUSTON, TX

