Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO