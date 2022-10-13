Read full article on original website
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
iheart.com
Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy
I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!. Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival. The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd...
hellowoodlands.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A decades-old purse belonging to a Texas girl discovered under the stage of an old school building in a Houston suburb has been reunited with her family. The missing purse, found at the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle...
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
hellowoodlands.com
The Post Oak Collection Opens Showroom in The Woodlands
HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company and home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, is excited to announce its second Houston-area location now open in The Woodlands. The 5,000-square-foot luxury showroom is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Dr. Suite 180, offering a unique boutique shopping experience for those searching for their next high-end or exotic supercar.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR INCIDENT AT RECREATION CENTER IN CONROE
A male has fallen close to 30 feet from the Conroe Westside Recreation Center roof on Owen Road. First responders have just arrived and found the man who appears to be in his 30’s with CPR in progress.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
thewrangleronline.com
History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory
Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/12/22
IN SHELTER – A372766. FEMALE – 1 6.00 BLACK / WHITE BORDER COLLIE / MIX. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Heartworm: NEGATIVE. Combo:. FeLV:. FIV:. IN...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN
A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
