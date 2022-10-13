Read full article on original website
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Findings:. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,132,862,078 million by 2029.
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
European University to Fund Core One Labs' Akome Advanced Neurogenesis Stimulation Studies
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
Axiata Among First Three Telcos Globally to Achieve TM Forum's 'Running on ODA' Status
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Axiata Group Berhad, one of Asia's leading telco groups serving over 163 million subscribers[1], announced today that it had been named by the TM Forum as one of the first three telcos globally to earn 'Running on ODA' status. This award recognises Axiata's architectural shift to the status of an agile Digital Telco driven by its success in building a Telco Operations framework based on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) standards across operating entities in multiple Asian markets.
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo's tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
Global Volleyball Equipment Market Size,Depth Research Report 2022-2028:Amer Sports, Baden Sports, ASICS
Global Market For Volleyball Equipment Estimated At US$ 805.6 Million In The Year 2022, Is Projected To Reach A Revised Size Of US$ 1139.6 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.0% During The Forecast Period 2022-2028. Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The research study...
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8%
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8% - Report by Market Research Strategy (MRS) Albany, New York Oct 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Market Overview. Market Research Strategy has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Status...
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
Flight Mart announces electric motorcycle that charges quickly in 6 minutes
Flight Mart, a Singaporean company, announced the launch of four electric motorcycles that can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers. Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.
Urbanspace, the Largest Food Hall Operator in the United States, Closes $7.0 Million Investment With Feenix Venture Partners
NEW YORK - October 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Urbanspace, the leading national food hall brand, has partnered with Feenix Venture Partners on a $7.0mm credit facility to take advantage of the demand for its unique mix of experiential dining, chef mix, and accessible fast-casual price point. In the last year...
Channel Partner.TV Channel Video News Network Adds Learning Management System (LMS) to its Award-Winning Content Management System (CMS)
Adding a Powerful Learning Management System to Multi-channel Live and OnDemand Video Streaming Service Delivers Corporate University Performance gains. DENVER, CO, October 16, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- "Adding an LMS to the CMS along with AI networking technology makes ChannelPartner.TV even more compelling to viewers and content providers must have for every business whether provider or enterprise user."
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens
Canada's visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions. According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.
