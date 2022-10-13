Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Sedlacek, Lois McNeil
Lois M. Sedlacek, 81, of Pilot, went home to be with her lord on Saturday morning October 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Everett McNeil, Nora McNeil; sisters, Ailene Sowers (Arlo), Pauline Pitsinger (Barney), Ada Mae Morgan (Bill), Margie Allman (Kenneth), Clover Ratcliffe (Bob); brothers, Aaron McNeil, Raymond McNeil, Everett Junior McNeil, Alvin McNeil (Betty Lynn), Carl McNeil (Ramsey).
NRVNews
Flinchum, Ronnie Lefrage
Ronnie Lefrage Flinchum, 83, of Belspring, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Lefrage and Mildred Hundley Flinchum. Ronnie worked for over 40 years at the Lynchburg Foundry. He was also a charter member of the Twin Community...
NRVNews
Mitchell, Betty Kegley
Betty Sue Mitchell, age 79, of Fairlawn died, Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born in Pulaski County, Va. on April 28, 1943, to the late Ralph and Sherwood King Kegley. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Lynn Mitchell; brother, Walter Kegley. She is survived by...
NRVNews
Taylor, Andrew Brian
Andrew Brian “Drew” Taylor died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence, 605 Dehart Road, Blacksburg, Virginia, at the age of 51. Born August 14, 1971 in Largo, Florida to Bill and Martha Ford Taylor, Drew embodied patience, perseverance, and gentleness. He was a proud Eagle Scout, a lifelong Presbyterian, and an ordained Elder at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg. Drew’s brother, Chuck, tells the story of a time that they went to a buffet with their family. Just kids, they were enthralled with all the desserts, and Drew piled his plate high with puddings and cream. When he got back to the table he took a huge bite of what he thought was Cool Whip, but was actually whipped butter. Obviously he did not get what he expected, but he persevered. And that’s how Drew lived— taking big bites of life, sometimes getting more than he bargained for, but still pushing through. It made him so much fun to be around.
NRVNews
Wilson, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Wilson passed away at his home in Franklin County on Friday, October 7th. Born on April 14th, 1958, he was 64 years old. He was a resident of Franklin County for over 40 years, living on the same land his entire adult life. He was a 3rd generation railroad worker at the East End shops at Norfolk Southern in Roanoke from 1979-1988.
NRVNews
Wright, Anna Mann
Anna Lee Mann Wright, 92 of Narrows, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Anna Lee was born on June 22, 1930, in Assurance, WV and was a daughter of the late Preston Allen Mann and Mary Elizabeth Dillon Mann. Besides her parents, she was preceded in...
NRVNews
Hines, Ronald Heywood
Ronald Heywood Hines, age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
NRVNews
Jones, Sr., James Edwin
James Edwin Jones, Sr., 75 of Narrows, VA passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. James was born on February 16, 1947, in Glen Lyn, VA and was a son of the late Hubert Cleveland Jones and Olivian Thomas Jones. James was a U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran, servicing 2 tours...
NRVNews
Duncan, Bernard Rudolph
Bernard Rudolph “Rudy” Duncan, 87, of Riner, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. He was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church and retired supervisor with Adams Construction Company. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Duncan; wife, Sherry Duncan; and 6 brothers. Survivors include...
NRVNews
Wallace, James Calvin
James “J.C.” Calvin Wallace, 53 of Blacksburg, VA. went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. J.C. was born on January 24, 1969, in Washington, DC and was the son of Linda Sue Eaton Casteel of Volant, PA and the late Calvin Lee Wallace.
NRVNews
Kelley, Joseph Edward
Joseph Edward Kelley, artist, craftsman and outdoorsman, left this life too soon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at age 55. Joe was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but lived most of his life in Blacksburg. He loved the New River Valley’s mountains, creeks and rivers, and spent as much time as he could hiking or paddling, sketching and painting them.
NRVNews
Sandy, Michael Richard
Michael Richard Sandy, 59 of Newport, VA departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after a four-year battle with Dementia in the care of Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehab. Mike was born on September 27, 1963, in Alma, Michigan. Mike loved his beautiful family dearly, but his pride and joy...
NRVNews
Snider, Stella Bailey
Stella Bailey Snider, 96 of Goldbond, Virginia departed this Earth for Heaven on October 11, 2022 in the care of Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Born in Giles County on April 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Georgie Hinchee Bailey. In addition to her parents, Stella...
NRVNews
Shepherd, Timothy Jon
Timothy Jon Shepherd, 53 of Pembroke, VA departed this life October 13, 2022 at his home. Born in Giles County on April 26, 1969, he was a son of the late John and Marie Trout Shepherd. Timothy’s proudest achievement in life was his son, Timothy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and...
