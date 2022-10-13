Joseph Edward Kelley, artist, craftsman and outdoorsman, left this life too soon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at age 55. Joe was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but lived most of his life in Blacksburg. He loved the New River Valley’s mountains, creeks and rivers, and spent as much time as he could hiking or paddling, sketching and painting them.

