Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 4Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Mitchell, Betty Kegley
Betty Sue Mitchell, age 79, of Fairlawn died, Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born in Pulaski County, Va. on April 28, 1943, to the late Ralph and Sherwood King Kegley. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Lynn Mitchell; brother, Walter Kegley. She is survived by...
NRVNews
Fox, John W.
John W. Fox, of Radford, born December 22, 1947, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021. John was retired from Radford University, and had previously worked at the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant, and Kollmorgen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elliot and Byrdann Fox. He is survived...
NRVNews
Flinchum, Ronnie Lefrage
Ronnie Lefrage Flinchum, 83, of Belspring, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Lefrage and Mildred Hundley Flinchum. Ronnie worked for over 40 years at the Lynchburg Foundry. He was also a charter member of the Twin Community...
NRVNews
Jones, Sr., James Edwin
James Edwin Jones, Sr., 75 of Narrows, VA passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. James was born on February 16, 1947, in Glen Lyn, VA and was a son of the late Hubert Cleveland Jones and Olivian Thomas Jones. James was a U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran, servicing 2 tours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Wilson, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Wilson passed away at his home in Franklin County on Friday, October 7th. Born on April 14th, 1958, he was 64 years old. He was a resident of Franklin County for over 40 years, living on the same land his entire adult life. He was a 3rd generation railroad worker at the East End shops at Norfolk Southern in Roanoke from 1979-1988.
NRVNews
Wright, Anna Mann
Anna Lee Mann Wright, 92 of Narrows, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Anna Lee was born on June 22, 1930, in Assurance, WV and was a daughter of the late Preston Allen Mann and Mary Elizabeth Dillon Mann. Besides her parents, she was preceded in...
NRVNews
Higgs, Elsie Caldwell
Elsie Ann “Granny Elsie” Caldwell Higgs, 81 Pearisburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Elsie was born on February 17, 1941, in Pembroke, VA and was a daughter of the late James Lee Caldwell and Annie Neal Hilton Caldwell.
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
RELATED PEOPLE
NRVNews
Kelley, Joseph Edward
Joseph Edward Kelley, artist, craftsman and outdoorsman, left this life too soon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at age 55. Joe was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but lived most of his life in Blacksburg. He loved the New River Valley’s mountains, creeks and rivers, and spent as much time as he could hiking or paddling, sketching and painting them.
NRVNews
Shepherd, Timothy Jon
Timothy Jon Shepherd, 53 of Pembroke, VA departed this life October 13, 2022 at his home. Born in Giles County on April 26, 1969, he was a son of the late John and Marie Trout Shepherd. Timothy’s proudest achievement in life was his son, Timothy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and...
NRVNews
Wallace, James Calvin
James “J.C.” Calvin Wallace, 53 of Blacksburg, VA. went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. J.C. was born on January 24, 1969, in Washington, DC and was the son of Linda Sue Eaton Casteel of Volant, PA and the late Calvin Lee Wallace.
NRVNews
Snider, Stella Bailey
Stella Bailey Snider, 96 of Goldbond, Virginia departed this Earth for Heaven on October 11, 2022 in the care of Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Born in Giles County on April 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Georgie Hinchee Bailey. In addition to her parents, Stella...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NRVNews
Meadows, Willard Russell
Willard Russell “Rabbit” Meadows age 90 of Newport died Saturday, October 8, 2022. No services will be held.
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receives white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
SML Pavilion opens in downtown Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new event space opened in one of our hometowns and it’s expected to bring in concerts, festivals and more for you to enjoy. SML Pavilion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. “We’re trying to keep it focused on everyone being able to attend and bring...
NRVNews
Perez, Joseph Francis
Joseph Francis Perez passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022, at age 91, in Radford, Va. He was a long-time resident of Christiansburg with many friends and acquaintances who will miss his wit and laughter. He was born on January 4, 1931, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. to the late Joseph...
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
Comments / 0