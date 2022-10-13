ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

 3 days ago
lynnwoodtoday.com

Verdant Health Commission unveils 2023-24 strategic plan, new grantmaking standards

With a focus on mental health, health care access and food security, the Verdant Health Commission Friday morning rolled out its two-year strategic plan during a community forum in Lynnwood. The Verdant Health Commission Board recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment – with more than 500 residents participating –...
LYNNWOOD, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City council Oct. 17 to discuss preliminary budget, new Zip Alderwood shuttle

The Lynnwood City Council is set to spend a majority of its time during the Monday, Oct. 17, work session receiving 2023-24 preliminary budget presentations from city staff. The council received the proposed budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and will continue receiving presentations and discussing the matter until Oct. 31. Councilmembers are set to vote on the final budget in November.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County to conduct logic and accuracy test Oct. 18 to prepare for Nov. 8 general election

Snohomish County Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 18 will conduct the official logic and accuracy test on its ballot counting system for the Nov. 8 General Election. The test will be at 2 p.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Admin West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The test is open to the public, including representatives of political parties, candidates and campaigns.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar

SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects. Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Spruce Elementary dedicates totem pole’s new place in cafeteria for Indigenous Peoples Day

On Oct. 10, students and staff at Spruce Elementary School in Lynnwood dedicated the school’s totem pole in its new location in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. In 2008, local artist Fred Lauth, along with help from Spruce Elementary students, carved the totem pole. Lauth and his family attended the dedication ceremony Monday and were able to talk with current elementary students about the totem pole’s importance.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Honor lost loved ones at Day of the Dead event Oct. 29 at Lynnwood Convention Center

The WAGRO Foundation in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood invites the community to its free, fifth annual event to celebrate the Day of the Dead, one of the most important Mexican holidays. Traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2, it is a time for families to honor and celebrate their ancestors. People also dress as catrinas (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called calaveritas literarias (literary skulls).
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Department receives $1.25 million Department of Justice grant

The City of Lynnwood Police Department was one of the 180 agencies that received a portion of $139 million in grant funding through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP) Thursday. The awards provide direct funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Washington Kids in Transition needs diapers and supplies

Washington Kids in Transition, which helps families in need in the Edmonds School District, said it is running low on supplies for its diaper bank. The Lynnwood-based organization need diapers in all sizes but the biggest need is for sizes 4, 5 and 6. There is also a need for wipes and ointment.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Navy Federal Credit Union opens new Lynnwood branch

Navy Federal Credit Union opened a new branch in Lynnwood this week. The Lynnwood branch will be a SERVE branch, a new design program pioneered by Navy Federal. SERVE branches use non-traditional, modular layouts to enhance the member experience and better facilitate one-on-one financial guidance. The branch is located at...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Community Policy