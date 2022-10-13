Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Verdant Health Commission unveils 2023-24 strategic plan, new grantmaking standards
With a focus on mental health, health care access and food security, the Verdant Health Commission Friday morning rolled out its two-year strategic plan during a community forum in Lynnwood. The Verdant Health Commission Board recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment – with more than 500 residents participating –...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council Oct. 17 to discuss preliminary budget, new Zip Alderwood shuttle
The Lynnwood City Council is set to spend a majority of its time during the Monday, Oct. 17, work session receiving 2023-24 preliminary budget presentations from city staff. The council received the proposed budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and will continue receiving presentations and discussing the matter until Oct. 31. Councilmembers are set to vote on the final budget in November.
myedmondsnews.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County to conduct logic and accuracy test Oct. 18 to prepare for Nov. 8 general election
Snohomish County Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 18 will conduct the official logic and accuracy test on its ballot counting system for the Nov. 8 General Election. The test will be at 2 p.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Admin West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The test is open to the public, including representatives of political parties, candidates and campaigns.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council proclaims Indigenous Peoples Day, holds public hearing for 2023-28 utility rate hike
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 10 business meeting held a public hearing regarding a proposed increase in the city’s 2023-28 utility rates. The proposal recommends a 5% increase in water rates, a 21% increase in sewer rates and a 4.25% hike in stormwater rates. Every three...
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants
The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects. Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Spruce Elementary dedicates totem pole’s new place in cafeteria for Indigenous Peoples Day
On Oct. 10, students and staff at Spruce Elementary School in Lynnwood dedicated the school’s totem pole in its new location in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. In 2008, local artist Fred Lauth, along with help from Spruce Elementary students, carved the totem pole. Lauth and his family attended the dedication ceremony Monday and were able to talk with current elementary students about the totem pole’s importance.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Enhancing the online presence of your small business topic of Lynnwood Chamber Oct. 19 luncheon meeting
SuperCharge Marketing Founder Matt Cail will be speaking at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Oct. 19, and the topic is helping small business owners effectively manage their business’s online presence in an increasingly digital world. Cail will discuss what online areas companies should be effectively managing...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Honor lost loved ones at Day of the Dead event Oct. 29 at Lynnwood Convention Center
The WAGRO Foundation in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood invites the community to its free, fifth annual event to celebrate the Day of the Dead, one of the most important Mexican holidays. Traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2, it is a time for families to honor and celebrate their ancestors. People also dress as catrinas (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called calaveritas literarias (literary skulls).
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
Seattle Public Schools adding 5 school days to make up for those missed during strike
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the five school days that will be added to the calendar this year to make up for those missed during the September teacher strike. These dates were negotiated by the district and the teachers union before being approved by the school board.
KOMO News
Harrell asks for additional $5M to help handle encampment complaints, trash in communities
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and his administration are asking for an increase in millions of dollars more for the city's Unified Care Team to help handle resident complaints on encampments, trash in their neighborhoods, and other issues. According to city officials, the team responds to about 1,000...
seattlemedium.com
Podcast: Seattle Black Firefighter’s Central Area Property
Rhythm and News podcast interview with retired seattle firefighter Clarence Williams about the fight for the Central Area property. Interview by Chris Bennett.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Department receives $1.25 million Department of Justice grant
The City of Lynnwood Police Department was one of the 180 agencies that received a portion of $139 million in grant funding through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP) Thursday. The awards provide direct funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington Kids in Transition needs diapers and supplies
Washington Kids in Transition, which helps families in need in the Edmonds School District, said it is running low on supplies for its diaper bank. The Lynnwood-based organization need diapers in all sizes but the biggest need is for sizes 4, 5 and 6. There is also a need for wipes and ointment.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Navy Federal Credit Union opens new Lynnwood branch
Navy Federal Credit Union opened a new branch in Lynnwood this week. The Lynnwood branch will be a SERVE branch, a new design program pioneered by Navy Federal. SERVE branches use non-traditional, modular layouts to enhance the member experience and better facilitate one-on-one financial guidance. The branch is located at...
Seattle School District announces make-up days from teacher’s strike
The Seattle School District announced make-up days to account for missed time due to the teacher’s strike. The days have been approved by the board of directors, according to a news release from the school district. The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.
