Woonsocket Call
A must-read epic magic fantasy series, Code of Rainbow, continues to increase in popularity as it unveils plans for book #4 around Christmas 2022
Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.
Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Grammy Award-Winning Composer Lorne Balfe Now Available on WaterTower Music
WaterTower Music is excited to announce today’s release of the soundtrack to the upcoming New Line Cinema action adventure “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the uncompromising DC antihero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). The 43-track Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by noted Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe (“Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Black Widow”) has just been released – in advance of the film. “Black Adam” smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022, and in North America on October 21, 2022.
Hollywood Producer Launches Investigative Podcast About Milwaukee Native Ashleigh Love
The “Love & Justice” podcast is a new murder mystery series on the death of Ashleigh Love launched by Emmy Award Winning Hollywood Producer Kyle Olson. The morning of October 6, 2009 was the last day in the life of 19-year-old Ashleigh Love. An intruder broke into her Milwaukee-area home shortly after dawn and killed Ashleigh in her own bed. It has been 13 years, and the case is still unsolved. No suspects have been arrested and justice has not been served. Today, Emmy Award Winning Hollywood producer Kyle Olson is pleased to announce the launch of Love & Justice, an Investigative documentary-style podcast that seeks to explore the cold case murder of Ashleigh Love.
‘The Watcher’ Knocks ‘Dahmer’ Out Of Netflix’s #1 Spot
Ryan Murphy‘s brand new series The Watcher has knocked Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story out of the #1 spot on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV shows. The wildly popular true-crime series slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14 after 21 days. Murphy is currently under a big overall deal at Netflix and had produced the two shows after Ratched and The Politician, which were pre-existing and not pact of that pact, aired on the platform. Executives at Netflix had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created by Murphy and Ian...
1970s fashion brings timeless sartorial joy: Rocking the Seventies with a Modern Twist
Whether you are reliving your Seventies salad days, or rocking these retro vibes for the first time, there is no question that 1970s fashion adds a soupçon of pure joy to personal style. Seventies Flare for All. There’s something about flared jeans in the palest blue, embellished with hearts...
