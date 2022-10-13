ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks' 4-2 loss. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2...
BOSTON, MA
Raleigh News & Observer

Flames look to keep win streak alive, host the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Buffalo Sabres as winners of three games in a row. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games a season ago. The Flames scored 291...
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

San Jose brings losing streak into game against New York

San Jose Sharks (0-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a five-game losing streak, play the New York Rangers. New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 in home games a season ago. The Rangers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title

Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI

