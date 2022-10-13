Read full article on original website
Evergreen, CO Author Publishes Memoir
(PRLeap.com) Subject: ME, a new book by Joann Buckley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Subject: ME discusses the author's life and that she was unknowingly living with bipolar disease. She was finally diagnosed when she was about 55. Her family life was pretty difficult to bear-her mother was an entertainer which, combined with alcoholism, made home life nearly impossible. With all of the author's suicidal thoughts and attempts, it is a miracle that she made it through to adulthood.
A must-read epic magic fantasy series, Code of Rainbow, continues to increase in popularity as it unveils plans for book #4 around Christmas 2022
Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.
1970s fashion brings timeless sartorial joy: Rocking the Seventies with a Modern Twist
Whether you are reliving your Seventies salad days, or rocking these retro vibes for the first time, there is no question that 1970s fashion adds a soupçon of pure joy to personal style. Seventies Flare for All. There’s something about flared jeans in the palest blue, embellished with hearts...
