Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Woonsocket Call
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
Woonsocket Call
DJ Qian discusses cross-chain aggregation and the future of DeFi at The Blockchain Expo.
New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.
Woonsocket Call
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
GET PAID TO SHARE BUSINESS-PREMADE STUFF ON SOCIAL MEDIA FROM HOME
You should apply for this remote position along with other social media enthusiasts who want to make money from it. Post previously created content to the social media account, primarily photos. Fort Lauderdale,United States - October 16, 2022 /PressCable/ — Job title: Get paid to help businesses post content to...
Woonsocket Call
Bomberzilla Offers a Nostalgic Experience Enhanced With NFT Characters and Skill-Based Rewards
A P2E game where players can earn even big prizes from a single match;. Cool graphics, NFT characters, and plenty of firepowers;. Rewards paid out in BBZ and BUSD. (October 14, 2022) – Nostalgia and retro fun arrives on the blockchain with the launch of Bomberzilla, a bet-2-earn gaming platform where players can earn rewards for their skills and acumen right from game one.
Woonsocket Call
Channel Partner.TV Channel Video News Network Adds Learning Management System (LMS) to its Award-Winning Content Management System (CMS)
Adding a Powerful Learning Management System to Multi-channel Live and OnDemand Video Streaming Service Delivers Corporate University Performance gains. DENVER, CO, October 16, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- "Adding an LMS to the CMS along with AI networking technology makes ChannelPartner.TV even more compelling to viewers and content providers must have for every business whether provider or enterprise user."
Woonsocket Call
Flight Mart announces electric motorcycle that charges quickly in 6 minutes
Flight Mart, a Singaporean company, announced the launch of four electric motorcycles that can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers. Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
A must-read epic magic fantasy series, Code of Rainbow, continues to increase in popularity as it unveils plans for book #4 around Christmas 2022
Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.
Woonsocket Call
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
Woonsocket Call
Axiata Among First Three Telcos Globally to Achieve TM Forum's 'Running on ODA' Status
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Axiata Group Berhad, one of Asia's leading telco groups serving over 163 million subscribers[1], announced today that it had been named by the TM Forum as one of the first three telcos globally to earn 'Running on ODA' status. This award recognises Axiata's architectural shift to the status of an agile Digital Telco driven by its success in building a Telco Operations framework based on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) standards across operating entities in multiple Asian markets.
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Woonsocket Call
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Woonsocket Call
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
Woonsocket Call
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
Woonsocket Call
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8%
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8% - Report by Market Research Strategy (MRS) Albany, New York Oct 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Market Overview. Market Research Strategy has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Status...
Woonsocket Call
Shuttle Rental. The first acquaintance and plans for 2023-2024
Australia, 14th Oct 2022, In this review, we would like you to get acquainted with Shuttle Rental, URL: https://shuttle.rent. This company is incorporated by Swiss entrepreneur Marco Fanger in Early 2020. This company is a broker between huge rental companies and private persons who owns expensive and rare vehicles from...
Woonsocket Call
Baystate Financial, a MassMutual Firm, and International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation Announce Wealth Management Initiative
Baystate Financial, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company (MassMutual), and the International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) announced a Wealth Management Initiative, whereas IAFF members will have direct access to insurance, investments, financial planning, and financial education through Baystate Financial and some other MassMutual firms located nationally. IAFF members will receive personalized attention and accessibility to financial services and a financial education curriculum.
Woonsocket Call
Allergies: How They Occur and Why They Sometimes Disappear
Allergies occur when an individual’s immune system reacts to any substance, including dust, pollen or animal fur, flagging the substance as dangerous and attacking it as a protective measure. When the body attacks the substance, referred to as an allergen, it prompts the immune system to release IgE antibodies. This in turn prompts the release of histamine, which causes an allergic reaction that results in swelling, redness and itching. In extreme cases, allergic reactions can lead to death.
Woonsocket Call
Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today. Approximately...
Comments / 0