ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hays police use ‘chemical irritant’ in standoff

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Standoff unfolds near FHSU as students watch

A standoff near the Fort Hays State University campus lasted nearly four hours Wednesday night after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Eighth Street. Refusing to cooperate with police, several roadblocks went up to prevent vehicles in the area from driving into the scene. FHSU sent out a...
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hays, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
ksal.com

Man Killed in Work-Place Accident

A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
RUSSELL, KS
KSNT News

15-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from vehicle

TREGO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in Ellis with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Old 40 in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 15-year-old was a passenger in a 1999 S10 Chevy Pickup truck when the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle […]
TREGO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Great Bend Post

Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class

Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
LARNED, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy