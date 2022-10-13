Read full article on original website
Shannon Keeley
2d ago
I came across 1 for a girl I knew.... so i reposted it.. few hours later the girl messages me she deff ain't missing the were just looking for her due to an unpaid fine! I think that is wrong in so many ways
NuttinNyceOne
3d ago
I just found out that a lot of these alerts are false! A lot of these people that they are looking for have done something criminal and they are using the public to find them! I personally don't have a problem with them doing this but they really shouldn't do it under the lie of a gold alert! 🤦🤬🤬💯👊👊
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on October 13, 2022, in Ellendale as Scott Adams, 75, of Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area...
WMDT.com
WBOC
Shooting at Ink Studio Damages Business
DOVER, Del - Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ink Studios Thursday afternoon leaving the business and a car damaged. Police were called around 4 p.m. to Ink Studio, 1040 South State Street, Dover, DE for shots being fired. Officers responded and began to look for possible...
firststateupdate.com
WDEL 1150AM
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Charged In Knife-Point Robbery In Newark
Delaware State Police have arrested Christopher Harmon, 31 and Andre Harmon, 28, both of Newark, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred yesterday morning, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 13, 2022, at approximately 08:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet...
dsp.delaware.gov
dsp.delaware.gov
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
Police Looking For Help As NJ Black Woman Remains Missing After 44 Days
firststateupdate.com
dsp.delaware.gov
WGMD Radio
delawarevalleynews.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section
According to police, the man was walking out of a nearby gas station when a blue Ford Edge came speeding down the road.
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
