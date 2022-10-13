Read full article on original website
Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start.
Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala...
Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings
Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
