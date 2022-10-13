Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus leads Avalanche fans in ‘All the Small Things’ sing-a-long

The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday night, and they didn’t forget what got them there.

For their season opener, the Avs brought in Blink 182 frontman Mark Hoppus to lead the crowd in signing “All the Small Things” at Ball Arena after the team’s fans went viral for their sing-a-longs last year.

“What a season, what a team,” Hoppus told the raucous crowd. “Congratulations, you did it! Stanley Cup champions! Thank you so much for taking our band along or the ride, it means the absolute world to us.”

He invited fans to join in as their hit song blared in the arena, along with a highlight video of the team’s run and celebrations.

“Let’s do it again next season!” he told the screaming crowd.

If the Avalanche can repeat after winning their first championship since 2001, they can credit Hoppus for connecting the dots.

Mark Hoppus leads Colorado Avalanche fans in a pregame sing-a-long. Denver Post via Getty Images

“Because they played our song, they won the Stanley Cup,” he told reporters Wednesday. “Every other team didn’t play our song — no Stanley Cup.”

The song became a staple during the team’s run to the title, giving fans and players something to rally around.

“It definitely sends some chills and gives you an extra little motivational boost there,” winger Logan O’Connor said last season. “It’s pretty uplifting for everyone and just the momentum or atmosphere feels like it shifts more towards us, which is pretty special.”

The Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday night. NHLI via Getty Images

The band took note and congratulated Colorado on its title, but it seems both sides will take their love affair a step further.

Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge recently announced they would be reuniting and taking Blink-182 on the road for a world tour — fittingly, it will include a stop at Ball Arena on July 3.