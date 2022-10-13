ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field hockey: Deflected shot off penalty corner is all Greeley needs to topple Mamaroneck

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
CHAPPAQUA — Many years ago, the Yankees had a relief pitcher named Steve Hamilton.

If not outstanding, the tall, lanky lefty was at least very solid.

But there was outstanding thing about Hamilton. It was his highly-entertaining/crowd-pleasing and, quite often, highly effective "folly floater."

That was a pitch that in some ways resembled a high-arc, slow-pitch softball — only overhand and with lots more arc.

Nina Byrne doesn't throw it.

But, quite unintentionally, the Horace Greeley sophomore field hockey player scored Wednesday off something similar to Hamilton's folly floater (AKA eephus pitch). That occurred when her shot off a Greeley penalty corner richocheted off a Mamaroneck defender's stick and went, alley-oop, up, up and over Tiger keeper Daniella Maresca and into the back of the net.

That unscripted, first-quarter goal proved to be the only score as host Greeley knocked off Mamaroneck 1-0.

What it means

Greeley, a team that was perhaps a little afloat itself at the beginning of the season as a great unknown with three freshmen and only one senior starting, is now beginning to carve out an unexpected identity — that of dragon slayer.

Mamaroneck entered the game ranked No. 1 by The Journal News/lohud.

Greeley, which a couple of weeks ago tied then-No. 1 Scarsdale 1-1, is ranked No. 4.

But, like Byrne's shot, the Quakers' ranking will almost float upward.

Player of the game

As the score indicates, Greeley's defense — to this point, arguably, the area's best — was a force Wednesday.

It recorded multiple steals and interceptions and allowed few shots to reach its goalie, even on Tiger penalty corners.

But it was Byrne, who stood out both offensively and defensively with her high-octane, four-quarter play. That top game honors.

By the numbers

Horace Greeley (11-1-2) Dani Halperin had the assist on Byrne's goal. Quaker keeper Meredith Dalrymple earned the shutout, stopping three shots. Greeley had a 9-7 penalty-corner advantage and at one point had four consecutive corners but came away empty. Among the multiple players who stood out for Greeley on defense was freshman Eve Rutman, who had a few big stops in the circle. Included was a first-quarter stop of a corner shot, followed by pick of a cross pass in front of her net. Stephanie Novick also had a key defensive stop off a fourth-quarter Tiger corner. Greeley survived two man-down situations of two minutes each in that closing quarter.

Mamaroneck (10-2) Tiger goalie Daniella Maresca, who had zero chance of stopping Byrne's goal, was credited with two saves. Carlie Spano had some strong offensive moments, including in the third quarter when she went around four Quaker defenders, which led to a free hit and, subsequently, a penalty corner. A shot off the corner was deflected just wide left.

They said it

"They're excellent. They are the team to beat," Mamaroneck coach Trish Miller said of Greeley. "They wanted the game. (Early in the game,) they beat us to every ball."

But, as good as Greeley was, Miller said, while her team "didn't play horrible," it also "didn't have a great day."

"We're not capitalizing on the opportunities given to us. We were getting corners. We have to get better.," she said.

"We really have hard practices and games. I think that pays off — all the work," Byrne said.

Of her team seeming in sync throughout the game, Byrne explained, "All of us play together outside (the high school team). That really helps us come and play together as a singular unit."

"I think we were up and down but after Scarsdale, they really stepped up," Greeley coach Sukhi Sandhu said of his players. "They're thinking, 'We're not a a low level.' They're stepping up more."

Both teams are scheduled to play Friday.

Greeley will play at Ossining at 4:30 p.m. and Mamaroneck is slated to travel to Ursuline, also for a 4:30 p.m. start.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

#Field Hockey#Penalty Corner#Yankees#The Journal News
