ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Here are Wednesday's high school results, and Thursday's schedule

By Robert McGarry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LTMc_0iWo36W800

GIRLS SOCCER

Central 2, PCD 2: Jessica Gutierrez and Talina Paz each scored for the Knights to tie PCD in their Division IV-A matchup. PCD, which held a 2-1 lead at the half, got goals from Brianna Silva and Ellie Cordischi. Margeory Giron Reyes saved 8 for Central (7-2-3); and Sarah Howe stopped 14 shots for PCD (7-2-0).

South Kingstown 6, East Providence 1: The Rebels kept their playoff hopes alive as Isabella DiGioia scored 2 goals and added 2 helpers and Reagen Belle, Alexia Pasyano, Abby McDonald and Brianna Olszewski had a goal apiece leading to the win. SK goalies Addy Cook and Jazmine Black, had 4 and 2 saves, respectively, and the team improved its record to 3-5-2. Thalia Lima had the lone goal for the Townies and teammate Kloey Iacovone recorded 12 saves in net.

BVP 3, Mount Pleasant 0: Maria Herrera scored a goal and Emely Carreon and MacKenzie Pawson, who each played portions of this game in net (combining for 3 saves in the shutout), also scored goals in the Division IV contest. Suazy Ramos and Faith Gibson combined for 10 saves for the Kilties. BVP is now 6-4-1.

Mt. Hope 2, Barrington 2: Caitlyn Terceiro and Abigail Razzino each scored goals for the Huskies and Frannie Johnson and Lena Pilipski each scored for the Eagles, with Pilipski's game-tying tally coming with 3 minutes left in Division I contest. Emily Moran had 7 seven saves for Mt. Hope and Helena Defanti stopped 15 for the Eagles.

Chariho 1, Smithfield 0: Kaitlyn Russo scored the only goal of the game late in the first half and goaltender Reid DosSantos made that score stand up as the Chargers shutout the Sentinels in Division I. Nicole Nunes had 7 saves for Smithfield.

BOYS SOCCER

Portsmouth 1, Bishop Hendricken 0: Aidan Chen's goal with 30 minutes to play in the first half, assisted by Giacomo Brosco, was all the Patriots would need to hand visiting Bishop Hendricken its first loss of the season in the teams' Division I contest. Each goalie — Kyle Bielawa of Portsmouth and Bradon Sisson of Hendricken — recorded 5 saves. With the victory, the Patriots improve to 5-2-3, while the Hawks fall to 5-1-3.

FIELD HOCKEY

Tiverton 3, Bay View 0: Despite an incredible effort by Bay View netminder Kayley Thibodeau, who amassed 43 saves, Cassie Taber scored two goals and Abigail Parella scored a goal and added an assist in the Tigers Division II victory. Tiverton's defense was so solid that goalie Rachel Leonard only had to make 1 save preserving the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chariho 5, Westerly 2: A straight-set victory (6-2, 6-2) by the team of Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson at No. 2 doubles was the deciding point in the Chargers win over Westerly.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mount Pleasant 3, BVP 2 (28-26, 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-10): Nany Contreras had 17 kills led the way for the Kilties to claim the win over BVP.

Johnston 3, Lincoln 1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15). JV - J, 2-1

East Greenwich 3, Cranston East 1 (25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15): The play of Grace Clark (25 assists, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces), Ella Johnson (14 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces) and Melis Kocak (13 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace) helped the Avengers ease past the Thunderbolt. Sarina Marines (12 kills, 17 digs), Ziladi Natareno (22 assists, 15 digs), Taylor Simoneau (21 digs) all had strong game for CE in the loss.

Barrington 3, Ponaganset 0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-21): Rachel Freshman had 10 kills and 5 aces and teammate Kasey Dillon had 7 kills and 2 aces to help the Eagles claim the win over the Chieftains.

Thursday's high school schedule

BOYS SOCCER

Scituate at Davies, 3:30 p.m.

Central Falls at Moses Brown, 4 p.m.

Johnston at Prout, 4 p.m.

Rogers at BVP, 4:30 p.m.

Shea at Smithfield, 5 p.m.

EWG at Middletown, 6 p.m.

MSC at North Providence, 7 p.m.

Cranston East at Westerly, 7 p.m.

T2/PC/SP vs. Toll Gate at Warwick Vets, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle at Pilgrim, 4 p.m.

Cranston East vs. St. Raphael at McKinnon-Alves, 4 p.m.

West Warwick at Scituate, 4 p.m.

MSC at Bay View, 4:30 p.m.

Westerly at EWG, 5 p.m.

Narragansett at Classical, 5:30 p.m.

Portsmouth at Ponaganset, 6:30 p.m.

Burrillville at North Smithfield, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln School at Tiverton, 7 p.m.

T2/PC/SP vs. Rogers at Toppa Field, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

North Kingstown vs. South Kingstown at Curtis Corner Middle School, 4 p.m.

Moses Brown at Barrington, 4 p.m.

Chariho vs. Woonsocket at Barry Field, 4:15 p.m.

Lincoln School at Burrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland at La Salle, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Providence at PCD, 3:30 p.m.

Johnston at EWG, 3:30 p.m.

Moses Brown at Barrington, 3:30 p.m.

North Providence at Ponaganset, 4 p.m.

Tolman vs. Toll Gate at Winman Middle School, 4 p.m.

Lincoln School vs. Westerly at Rotary Park, 4 p.m.

Narragansett vs. St. Raphael at Slater Park, 4 p.m.

Cranston East vs. Bay View at Hendricken, 4 p.m.

Mt. Hope vs. Cranston West, 4 p.m.

Pilgrim at Classical, 4:15 p.m.

Tiverton at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.

North Smithfield vs. Chariho at Broad Rock Middle School, 5 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Block Island at Narragansett, 2:15 p.m.

Cumberland at Chariho, 6 p.m.

Central Falls at Juanita Sanchez, 6 p.m.

Prout at West Warwick, 6 p.m.

Mt. Hope at Burrillville, 6 p.m.

East Providence at St. Raphael, 6 p.m.

Pilgrim at Rogers, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at North Kingstown, 6:30 p.m.

EWG at Westerly, 6:30 p.m.

Classical at Coventry, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at North Smithfield, 6:30 p.m.

Mount St. Charles at Cranston West, 6:30 p.m.

South Kingstown at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
CRANSTON, RI
Uprise RI

Gerritt: The closing of Morley Field is illegal

The following is an open letter from Greg Gerritt, Watershed Steward for the Moshassuck River and member of Friends of the Moshassuck, to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the United States National Parks Service (NPS) about the City of Pawtucket’s plan to sell Morley Field, the only green space in an environmental justice neighborhood in Pawtucket’s District 5, so that it might be paved over into a parking lot.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Kingstown, RI
Education
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Middletown, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
City
Providence, RI
Warwick, RI
Education
City
Barrington, RI
City
Cumberland, RI
City
Warwick, RI
City
North Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Tiverton, RI
Providence, RI
Education
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Scituate, RI
City
West Warwick, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Sports
City
South Kingstown, RI
Warwick, RI
Sports
Turnto10.com

RIPTA again cancels routes that serve some Providence high schools for Friday

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve Providence public schools on Friday morning. This makes the sixth disruption to student commutes in a matter of weeks. Friday’s disruptions have affected four schools: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball#Chargers#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer Central 2#Knights#Division Iv#Rebels#Townies#Bvp#Kilties#Mt Hope 2
friars.com

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Compete At The Nuttycombe Invitational

MADISON, WIS. – The Providence College men's and the No.16 women's cross-country teams competed at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday, Oct.14 in Madison, Wis. The No. 16 Friar women finished 15th (511 points) out of 36 teams. The men finished 25th (628 points) out of 33 teams. The meet consisted of 24 of the top 30 nationally ranked teams.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket

Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball ticket claimed this October, according to Rhode Island Lottery. A Middletown man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
ABC6.com

Bomb threat sends Cumberland High School into ‘restricted movement’

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A bomb threat sent Cumberland High School into a “restricted movement” Thursday afternoon. Cumberland police said the school was alerted to a potential bomb threat late Thursday morning through social media. “School Safety protocols were immediately enacted and the Cumberland Police Department were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Chaos Farm wins big at the Big E

LINCOLN –Weeks after she dropped a trash bag filled with alpaca fiber off at the Big E, Emily Bonci learned that her fiber is blue ribbon worthy. The Boncis, who run Chaos Farm off Old Louisquisset Pike, recently expanded their family with three new alpacas, doubling their herd. The original trio – Judy and her daughters MaryJane and Olive – have been joined by Sassafras, or Sassy, her mother Dawn and a white alpaca named Celia, or CeCe.
LINCOLN, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Construction underway on East Providence offshore wind terminal

Construction is currently underway for the South Quay Marine Terminal, a new hub for the shipping and assembly of wind turbines in East Providence, just south of India Point Park. The terminal will facilitate the development of wind turbine technology and the installation of wind farms across the Ocean State and coastal New England.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

With no official owner, questions over who will fix Cook Cemetery

WOONSOCKET – On Sept. 18, a drunk driver with no insurance coverage crashed through the gates at Cook Cemetery on Mendon Road. According to the police report, the driver had first hit a utility pole before crashing through the cemetery gates and landing the car on its side in the cemetery.
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy