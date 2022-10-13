ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Letters: Kentucky abortion amendment appears unconstitutional

By Letters to the editor
 3 days ago
As I read the proposed abortion amendment on the Kentucky ballot, it occurs to me that it may be unconstitutional. If the executive, legislative and judicial branches of a state government are "equal," how can the legislature pass a law that bars the judicial branch from challenges? Wouldn’t it be the same as the legislature proposing a law that says "no Democrat shall ever be elected governor?"

I’m not an attorney, and maybe I’ve missed something or made an incorrect assumption, but separation of powers at the federal and state levels seems an essential element in our democracy. No one branch can defeat this basic concept without disrupting the valuable balance we established long ago. If I’m right about the unconstitutionality of the wording, shouldn’t the issue be stricken from the ballot or, at least, reworded − if that’s still possible at this late date?

Mike Hauer, Villa Hills

Politicians need to reach out to voters from the other side

I had the opportunity recently to host Joy Bennett, Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 56, with several right-leaning and independent voters. This diverse crowd discussed school funding and the proposed "Backpack Bill." People can have constructive, respectful discussions about politics when they listen to each other with genuine curiosity. Polarization is tearing this country apart, and more candidates need to reach out to voters from the other side of the political fence to better understand their needs and concerns. I wish more candidates cared so much about their constituents.

Kim Watson, Oregonia, Warren County

Some Republicans refuse to certify election results

To deny certification based on questionable ballots is well and good, but it puts the onus on those in charge to vet their election process before the election takes place to ensure all votes are accurately tallied. If these officials do their job in the first place, there should be no reason to question the outcome. Refusing to certify just because you don't like the outcome is ludicrous and should not be tolerated.

Robert Sharkey, West Chester

