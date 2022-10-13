Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
beckersdental.com
5 dentists to know
Here are five dentists making moves in the industry:. Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing today. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Samuel DeAngelo, DDS. Periodontist in Cary, N.C. Dr. DeAngelo's practice...
wbrc.com
Local school districts say substitute teachers are desperately needed
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - As flu season begins, school districts in our area said there’s a growing need for substitute teachers. School leaders said it’s getting harder to find qualified people who can step in when a teacher needs time off. School leaders in Bessemer and Fairfield said...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega City Schools announces new athletic event guidelines effective immediately
Talladega City Schools announced new guidelines for Talladega High School athletic events. The guidelines are effective immediately. Talladega High School has a home football game against Anniston High School Friday night. The new rules include:. All students 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There should...
Trussville City Schools BOE names Dr. Frank Costano acting superintendent
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS, on Monday. Costanzo will fill the role after Dr. Pattie Neill took a 60 day leave following parents packing a City Council meeting two weeks ago. Following the BOE […]
WAFF
Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should be able to see if you qualify for President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan any day now, but there is still confusion about the program. You can find the eligibility requirements on the White House website, but many graduates are still wondering if you’ll get the full amount and when.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
Have a look at progress on Jefferson County’s $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant
The largest capital investment by a company in the history of Jefferson County is making progress. Jefferson County shared a tweet to show how construction is proceeding on the new $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant in the McCalla area. Last November, Smucker’s announced plans for the facility that will make...
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer's 7th Annual Pink & Purple Parade Set For Monday, October 17, 2022 From 4 till 7 pm @ Bessemer’s DeBardeleben Park
October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To support the awareness and importance of both campaigns, the City of Bessemer, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Bessemer Business and Professional Women’s Organization are partnering to present The 7th Annual Pink & Purple Parade & Festivities in the Park on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4 pm till 7 pm at Bessemer’s DeBardeleben Park. Festivities, vendors, refreshments, and a brief program, will be held in the park from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The lineup will start at the park at 4:45 pm; the parade will begin sharply at 5:15pm. All proceeds will benefit Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Programs. October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Bessemer Fire Department will be joining in the festivities in the park! For more information, call the Bessemer Chamber at 205-425-3253.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board gets to work to clean up overgrown, abandoned cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The work to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County is finally about to start years after the board to address the problem was created. It’s taken five years to get to this point. That’s when the Jefferson County Cemetery Board was formed after...
wbrc.com
New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
wbrc.com
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
Bham Now
Woodlawn Marketplace featuring 11 local vendors to open brick & mortar location
REV Birmingham is launching a long-term version of its Woodlawn Marketplace in the former Woodlawn Cycle Café space at 5530 1st Avenue South, featuring 11 seasoned Woodlawn Street Market vendors. The grand opening is Saturday, October 15, between 9:00AM to 4:30PM. Anchored by two food-and-beverage tenants—Trvl Love Koffee and...
samford.edu
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering smaller proposed rate increases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After new public pushback to a proposed 8.3% average rate increase first reported by WBRC two weeks ago, the Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering smaller potential average rate increases of either 4.9%, 5.9%, or 6.9%, though the 8.3% bump remains a possibility. Multiple ratepayers...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Fentanyl found in different types of drugs is increasing drug overdoses among the youth
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drug overdoses have grown exponentially in recent years as more drugs are being laced with the deadly substance, fentanyl. Addiction prevention specialists share that with the increase in drug overdoses among the youth, there's a strong importance for substance education and the life-saving medicine, naloxone. Dr....
wbrc.com
Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase. You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January...
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Lifts No Contact Advisory For The Paradise Lake Area In Hoover
Jefferson County is lifting the no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade yesterday. We took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range for this area. As a reminder, citizens can sign up for overflow warning...
