October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To support the awareness and importance of both campaigns, the City of Bessemer, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Bessemer Business and Professional Women’s Organization are partnering to present The 7th Annual Pink & Purple Parade & Festivities in the Park on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4 pm till 7 pm at Bessemer’s DeBardeleben Park. Festivities, vendors, refreshments, and a brief program, will be held in the park from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The lineup will start at the park at 4:45 pm; the parade will begin sharply at 5:15pm. All proceeds will benefit Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Programs. October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Bessemer Fire Department will be joining in the festivities in the park! For more information, call the Bessemer Chamber at 205-425-3253.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO