Fairfield, AL

beckersdental.com

5 dentists to know

Here are five dentists making moves in the industry:. Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing today. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Samuel DeAngelo, DDS. Periodontist in Cary, N.C. Dr. DeAngelo's practice...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fairfield, AL
Fairfield, AL
WAFF

Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should be able to see if you qualify for President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan any day now, but there is still confusion about the program. You can find the eligibility requirements on the White House website, but many graduates are still wondering if you’ll get the full amount and when.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer's 7th Annual Pink & Purple Parade Set For Monday, October 17, 2022 From 4 till 7 pm @ Bessemer’s DeBardeleben Park

October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To support the awareness and importance of both campaigns, the City of Bessemer, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Bessemer Business and Professional Women’s Organization are partnering to present The 7th Annual Pink & Purple Parade & Festivities in the Park on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4 pm till 7 pm at Bessemer’s DeBardeleben Park. Festivities, vendors, refreshments, and a brief program, will be held in the park from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The lineup will start at the park at 4:45 pm; the parade will begin sharply at 5:15pm. All proceeds will benefit Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Programs. October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Bessemer Fire Department will be joining in the festivities in the park! For more information, call the Bessemer Chamber at 205-425-3253.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase. You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

