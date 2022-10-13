Read full article on original website
Towerlight
Getting to know Towson’s QB1
After playing for three other universities in his career, redshirt senior Tyrrell Pigrome has taken the reins at quarterback for Towson Football. In the six games the Tigers have played in the season, Pigrome has thrown for a total of 723 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Pigrome is second in rushing yards for the Tigers with 245 yards on 68 rushing attempts.
Towerlight
Towson Soccer takes down William & Mary, 2-1
The Towson Women’s Soccer team defeated The College of William & Mary 2-1 as they near the end of regular season games. In the first half, Towson dominated offensively with seven shots, four of them on goal, and William & Mary only had two shots with one on goal.
DeMatha coach McGregor earns 300th career win
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — DeMatha football is one of the most storied sports schools in the DC area. Many of their football team’s wins, have been coached by Bill McGregor. On Friday, with a 56-6 win over Bishop McNamara, McGregor earned his 300th career win. “It’s not about me at all. It’s about […]
Dundalk ready to renew rivalry in Reisterstown
Owls (5-1) visit Franklin (4-2) in a battle atop the Baltimore County high school football standings
fightnews.com
Weights from Hanover, Maryland
(WBC USNBC silver super bantamweight title) Note: Williams and Pierce had to be separated at the weigh-in. Brandon Chambers 120.6 vs. Vit Y 120.4. Antonio Duntonvs.El 129.8 vs. Francois Scarboro Jr. 130.2. Mansaborie Conde 164.4 vs. Brandon Clark 164. Jaqeem Hutcherson 121.8 vs. Ernest Hall 121.6. Anthony Williams 168 vs....
WBAL Radio
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon
Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study
(The Center Square) – Five as-yet unspecified locations in the Baltimore area will be part of a forthcoming study examining the feasibility of a new soccer stadium. The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the Maryland Stadium Authority’s request to approve a $25,000 allocation toward the cost of preparing a market, economic and site analysis for the potential venue.
Wbaltv.com
'It's about half the length of a football field': Deb running in Baltimore .05K for good cause
With all the focus on the big races at Saturday's Baltimore Running Festival, there's one that doesn't require the same level of training. After running in the 10K race last year, WBAL-TV 11's Deborah Weiner decided to take a bit of a slower place this year -- with the .05K.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Towerlight
Towson University executive division employee salaries
Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request. Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among nation’s worst cities to drive in
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named on of the worst cities for drivers, according to a new report from WalletHub. With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.
'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community
BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
belairnewsandviews.com
Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14 & 15
The Maryland State BBQ Bash starts at 4 p.m. today in downtown Bel Air. The barbecue-themed street festival includes the Maryland State BBQ Championship, which draws more than 50 teams from throughout the region to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.
Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore
This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
Nottingham MD
Baltimore Running Festival 2022: Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Saturday
BALTIMORE, MD—For those heading downtown this weekend, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of temporary road closures, lane closures, and parking restrictions in effect for the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Over 10,000 people are expected to...
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
